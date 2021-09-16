England Women vs North Macedonia Women preview, team news, kick-off time

Team news and how to follow England Women vs North Macedonia Women in World Cup 2023 qualifying on Friday; kick-off 7pm.

The game marks new boss Sarina Wiegman's first in charge of the Lionesses after leading Netherlands Women during the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games this summer, as well as the beginning of a new cycle as the route to World Cup 2023 in New Zealand and Australia gets under way.

Friday's match at St Mary's is England's first official competitive international in 802 days, providing its own difficulties for Wiegman even before naming her debut squad without the capability of seeing many of her new charges play.

She told Sky Sports ahead of the game: "Most players came out of the Olympics and had a break, so we didn't see many games. The WSL started last weekend so we did get to see them and did a great job, because they had all the players ready for us and could see some footage.

"We haven't seen that much yet, I know England have very many talented players but I wanted to expand it up to 25 players, because with Covid it's difficult to get players in if you have an injury, and we get to see how players relate to each other in the group."

Steph Houghton will continue her England captaincy for the next two internationals after talks with new Wiegman - but a permanent Lionesses captain is still to be appointed.

Wiegman was appointed as Phil Neville's successor in August 2020, but only started the role at the beginning of this month, after leading the Netherlands through their Olympic campaign this summer.

The 51-year-old is expected to name her permanent captain after this international break after spending an extended period with her new squad.

It means Houghton retains the armband for now - a role she has had since initially being appointed by Mark Sampson in January 2014.

Houghton told Sky Sports News: "We've had a conversation. Fortunately I am the captain for the next couple of games, which is amazing, but we are realistic that she's getting to know the group and how we work as a team.

"For me personally it's an unbelievable honour to lead the team that I normally have done over the last few years, but regardless of whether I have the armband or not I'll still be the same leader."

England Women squad

Goalkeepers: Mary Earps (Manchester United), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Carly Telford (Chelsea)

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Jessica Carter (Chelsea), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Lotte Wubben-Moy (Arsenal)

Midfielders: Jill Scott (Manchester City), Lucy Staniforth (Manchester United), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal), Katie Zelem (Manchester United)

Forwards: Bethany England (Chelsea), Lauren Hemp (Manchester City), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Arsenal), Ebony Salmon (Racing Louisville), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Ellen White (Manchester City)

How to follow

Follow England Women vs Macedonia Women via the Sky Sports app and digital platforms with our live match blog providing build-up and coverage from 5.30pm; kick-off at 7pm.

September 17: England Women vs North Macedonia Women

September 21: Luxembourg Women vs England Women

October 23: England Women vs Northern Ireland Women

October 26: Latvia Women vs England Women

November 27: England Women vs Austria Women

November 30: England Women vs Latvia Women

April 8, 2022: North Macedonia Women vs England Women

April 12: Northern Ireland Women vs England Women