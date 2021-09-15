Esme Morgan: Manchester City confirm defender suffered broken leg in Tottenham defeat

Esme Morgan was carried off on a stretcher after being injured in a collision with Ashleigh Neville in Manchester City's 2-1 defeat to Spurs; City have confirmed the defender suffered a lower leg fracture and will now undergo surgery

Wednesday 15 September 2021 14:37, UK

Image: Manchester City defender Esme Morgan suffered a lower leg fracture in their defeat to Tottenham on Sunday

Manchester City have announced defender Esme Morgan suffered a broken leg against Tottenham last Sunday.

The 20-year-old was carried off on a stretcher after being injured in a collision with Ashleigh Neville early on in City's 2-1 defeat to Spurs at the Academy Stadium.

The Football Association on Monday confirmed Morgan had withdrawn from England's squad for their World Cup qualifiers against North Macedonia and Luxembourg.

And on Wednesday City said in a statement on their official website that she was "set for a spell on the sidelines after suffering a lower leg fracture" in Sunday's game.

The statement added: "The defender will shortly undergo surgery on her right leg before beginning a period of rehabilitation with the club.

"Everyone at City wishes Esme all the best in her recovery and will give her all the support she requires."

