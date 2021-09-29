Women's FA Cup round-up: Manchester City set up Chelsea semi-final

Khadija Shaw scored a hat-trick as holders Manchester City thrashed Leicester 6-0 at the Academy Stadium to set up a Women's FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea.

Gareth Taylor's City, who had lost each of their last three matches in all competitions, registered all six of their goals in the second half, with Jamaica forward Shaw putting them ahead moments after the break.

Vicky Losada doubled the advantage, Shaw made it 3-0 and Alex Greenwood added a penalty after Lauren Hemp had been brought down in the box by Esmee De Graaf.

Shaw then completed her treble with an 85th-minute header before Filippa Angeldahl concluded the scoring.

Image: Manchester City are defending champions of the Women's FA Cup

Chelsea won 4-0 at Birmingham in another contest that saw all the goals come after the interval.

Sam Kerr notched the first on the hour, Fran Kirby netted twice in quick succession with around 20 minutes to go and their fellow substitute Pernille Harder wrapped things up in stoppage time.

There was also a thumping victory for Arsenal as they came from behind to beat derby rivals Tottenham 5-1 at Meadow Park.

After Spurs took an early lead through Rachel Williams' drive, Mana Iwabuchi drew things level just before the quarter-hour mark and an Asmita Ale own goal then put Arsenal in front in the 31st minute.

Caitlin Foord and Nikita Parris subsequently added efforts to see the hosts 4-1 up going into the break and Foord then scored her second with a finish in the 73rd minute.

The Gunners' opponents in the last four will be Brighton, who won 1-0 at home against Championship outfit Charlton thanks to Felicity Gibbons' 68th-minute strike.