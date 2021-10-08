Ballon d'Or: Fran Kirby and Ellen White nominated for women's prize

England stars Fran Kirby and Ellen White, plus a host of Women's Super League players, are on the list of nominations for the Ballon d'Or.
A total of 20 players have been nominated, including multiple members of the Barcelona team which secured victory in the Women's Champions League last season.
More follows...
Nominees:
- Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
- Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)
- Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)
- Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
- Stina Blackstenius (BK Hacken)
- Wendie Renard (Lyon)
- Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)
- Pernille Harder (Chelsea)
- Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)
- Sandra Panos (Barcelona)
- Lieke Martens (Barcelona)
- Jessie Fleming (Chelsea)
- Irene Paredes (Barcelona)
- Ashley Lawrence (PSG)
- Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns)
- Ellen White (Man City)
- Christiane Endler (Lyon)
- Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)
- Fran Kirby (Chelsea)
- Kaddiatou Diani (PSG)
