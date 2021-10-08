Ballon d'Or: Fran Kirby and Ellen White nominated for women's prize

Friday 8 October 2021 16:39, UK

Ellen White scored twice as Team GB beat New Zealand
Image: Ellen White is among the nominees for the women's Ballon d'Or

England stars Fran Kirby and Ellen White, plus a host of Women's Super League players, are on the list of nominations for the Ballon d'Or.

A total of 20 players have been nominated, including multiple members of the Barcelona team which secured victory in the Women's Champions League last season.

Nominees:

  • Alexia Putellas (Barcelona)
  • Magdalena Eriksson (Chelsea)
  • Marie-Antoinette Katoto (PSG)
  • Sam Kerr (Chelsea)
  • Stina Blackstenius (BK Hacken)
  • Wendie Renard (Lyon)
  • Samantha Mewis (North Carolina Courage)
  • Pernille Harder (Chelsea)
  • Vivianne Miedema (Arsenal)
  • Sandra Panos (Barcelona)
  • Lieke Martens (Barcelona)
  • Jessie Fleming (Chelsea)
  • Irene Paredes (Barcelona)
  • Ashley Lawrence (PSG)
  • Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns)
  • Ellen White (Man City)
  • Christiane Endler (Lyon)
  • Jennifer Hermoso (Barcelona)
  • Fran Kirby (Chelsea)
  • Kaddiatou Diani (PSG)
