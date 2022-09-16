Women's Super League 2022/23: the 12 Irish players looking to deliver a big season in England's top flight

With Vera Pauw's Republic of Ireland women's national team potentially just one game from reaching the a first-ever World Cup, the Girls in Green have returned to their clubs ahead of next month's play-off.

In total, there will be 12 Irish women in action in the Barclays FA Women's Super League this season, across seven different clubs.

Ahead of the season kick-off, which was delayed due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II, we look at the Irish stars looking to make a splash in the 2022-23 WSL.

Image: Vera Pauw will be keeping a close eye on the action, as the Republic of Ireland prepare to face Scotland or Austria in the World Cup play-offs

Katie McCabe (Arsenal)

The Republic of Ireland captain has established herself as a standout star for both club and country. The left-footed Dubliner is one of the top attackers in the entire league, and will be hoping to play her part in an Arsenal title challenge.

As seen during the Republic of Ireland's World Cup qualifiers, she is more than capable of conjuring big goals from virtually nothing, and she is the highest profile Irish star in the league.

Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa)

The Glasgow native will be bidding to help Villa improve on their ninth-placed finish last year.

The well-travelled attacker comes into the season with an injury, but will be hoping to get back on the field as soon as possible to build on a promising campaign with the Villans last year.

Image: Ruesha Littlejohn in action for Aston Villa

Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool)

The Cavan markswoman was Liverpool's top scorer last season as they topped the Championship table, bagging 13 goals, and she will be gunning to carry that form into the top flight.

A rising star, Kiernan has been tipped as a player that could have another breakthrough season. Liverpool will be hoping she can lead the line upon their return to the premier division, after they were relegated in the 2019-20 season.

Niamh Fahey (Liverpool)

The experienced defender is a rock-solid presence at the back.

An All-Ireland winner in Gaelic football with her native Galway in 2004, Fahey then pivoted codes and has established herself as a top-class centre-half.

Fahey missed the Republic of Ireland's win over Finland through injury earlier this month, but she is expected to be available for October's play-off, meaning the Reds should soon have her available in the coming weeks.

Image: Fahey captained Liverpool to the Championship title last season

Megan Campbell (Liverpool)

Another key member of Liverpool's Championship-winning team of last season.

Campbell's throw-ins are used by both Liverpool and Ireland as an attacking threat, with the former Man City star's missiles causing chaos in the opposition box.

Courtney Brosnan (Everton)

The American-born goalkeeper steadily improved over the course of Ireland's World Cup qualifying campaign, and has looked increasingly assured between the sticks.

She will be hoping to bring that form to Everton, as she bids to win the Toffees' starting jersey after former No 1 Sandy MacIver joined Man City this summer.

Image: Brosnan has delivered some much-improved performances for Ireland

Jess Ziu (West Ham United)

Ziu is a rising star in the game, and at 20 years old it appears that she will continue to make strides.

Having earned a move to England after a string of impressive seasons with Dublin outfit Shelbourne, Ziu will be hoping to make her mark with the Hammers.

Izzy Atkinson (West Ham)

West Ham acquired Atkinson's services from Celtic during the summer, and after scoring a Cup final-winning goal for the Hoops last May in injury-time against Glasgow City, the 21-year-old will be looking to continue her upward trajectory in England.

Grace Moloney (Reading)

Moloney has fallen behind Brosnan in the pecking order for the national team, but will be keen to send Pauw a message with her displays for Reading in the coming weeks.

She is firmly established as the No 1 goalkeeper at Reading, a club she has been at since 2009.

Diane Caldwell (Reading)

The Dubliner, 34, joins from Manchester United. Having won 90 caps for her country, she will be bidding to bring that experience to the table with Reading this season.

The defender will be looking to put injury issues in the rear-view mirror, and build on what was an impressive September window with the Republic of Ireland.

Megan Connolly (Brighton)

Another star with a Gaelic football background, Connolly did not follow the path of her older brother Luke in pulling on a Cork senior jersey.

Instead, she moved to America where she represented the Florida State Seminoles. Having signed a contract with Brighton in 2019, she has adapted to life in England and has become a key member of the Seagulls team.

She is perhaps best remembered for her winning goal against Chelsea in February 2021, with her direct corner seeing the Blues' long unbeaten run come to an end as Brighton won 2-1.

Megan Walsh (Brighton)

The third Irish shot-stopper in the WSL, the former England youth international declared for Ireland in 2021.

She made her debut for the country against Russia last February in the Pinatar Cup, and will be hoping to use her platform with Brighton as a springboard to move up the Irish pecking order in the coming weeks and months.

Sue Smith discusses who she thinks will challenge for the Women's Super League title in the upcoming season

Here's the first round of fixtures for the 2022/23 Women's Super League season.

Arsenal vs Brighton (Friday; kick off 7.30pm)

Manchester United vs Reading (Saturday; kick off 12.30pm)

Aston Villa vs Man City (Sunday; kick off 12.30pm)

West Ham vs Everton (Sunday; kick off 3pm)

Leicester vs Tottenham (Sunday; kick off 3pm)

Liverpool vs Chelsea (Sunday; Kick off 5pm - live on Sky Sports)

