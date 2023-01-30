 Skip to content

Women's World Cup: Australia vs Ireland opener moved to Sydney's Stadium Australia to meet demand for tickets

Monday 30 January 2023 19:08, UK

Republic of Ireland celebrate after the FIFA Women&#39;s World Cup 2023 qualifying play-off match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. Picture date: Tuesday October 11, 2022.
Image: The match against Australia will be Republic of Ireland's first at a Women's World Cup finals

Republic of Ireland's opening game of the Women's World Cup against Australia has been moved to a new venue to meet ticket demands.

The match on July 20, on the opening night of the tournament, will now take place at Stadium Australia in Sydney, which has a capacity of 82,500.

Th clash was originally scheduled to take place at Allianz Stadium, which holds 42,000.

Stadium Australia was due to host knock-out matches only, but given the significant interest in tickets, FIFA has taken the decision to move Australia's first match to Sydney's largest stadium.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 13: a general view of ANZ Stadium at round 25 of the Hyundai A-League Soccer between Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC on April 13, 2019 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Speed Media/Icon Sportswire) (Icon Sportswire via AP Images)
Image: Stadium Australia has a capacity of 82,500

FIFA is now hoping to get at least 100,000 fans through the turnstiles for the opening night's games (Australia v Republic of Ireland in Sydney, and New Zealand v Norway at Eden Park in Auckland).

"FIFA's mission is to organise the biggest and best Women's World Cup in history this year, and fans, those who bring colour, passion, and atmosphere to stadiums will be such an integral part of the tournament's success," said FIFA Secretary General Fatma Samoura.

"With this in mind, we have taken a decision that will enable over 100,000 fans to attend the opening matchday, providing more opportunities for supporters to engage with the FIFA Women's World Cup as a month of football we will never forget gets underway."

