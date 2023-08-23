Mary Earps: Lionesses goalkeeper and World Cup Golden Glove winner calls out Nike in social media post

Mary Earps has questioned Nike's statement defending the company's decision not to sell replica England goalkeeper jerseys.

The Manchester United 'keeper won the golden glove at the World Cup, where she saved a penalty in the Lionesses' 1-0 defeat to Spain in Sunday's final.

Nike came in for criticism before the tournament when it became apparent replica Earps shirts would not be available to buy.

Now nicknamed 'Mary Queen of Stops', the 30-year-old had previously called the decision "hugely disappointing and very hurtful".

Earps' kit is in the 'top sellers' section on Manchester United's website.

Image: Mary Earps saved a spot-kick from Spain's Jenni Hermoso in Sunday's World Cup final

In a statement released after the final, the kit manufacturer said: "Nike is committed to women's football and we're excited by the passion around this year's tournament and the incredible win by the Lionesses to make it into the final.

"We are proudly offering the best of Nike innovation and services to our federation partners and hundreds of athletes.

"We hear and understand the desire for a retail version of a goalkeeper jersey and we are working towards solutions for future tournaments, in partnership with FIFA and the federations.

"The fact that there's a conversation on this topic is testament to the continued passion and energy around the women's game and we believe that's encouraging."

On Tuesday afternoon, Earps posted a screenshot of the statement on her Instagram stories, adding the comment: "@Nike is this your version of an apology/taking accountability/a powerful statement of intent?"

In a following post, Earps provided a link to a change.org petition that started in July, calling on Nike to release the goalkeeper shirt and it currently has more than 100,000 signatories. The petition calls on Nike to "rethink" its decision.

It adds: "Let's make [the company] see just how important our female goalkeepers are.

"Mary, and all female goalkeepers, we love and respect you. You are inspirational and we are behind you."

Dozens of small-scale T-shirt manufacturers and football fans have since stepped in, and are offering their own version of tops dedicated to Earps' achievements.