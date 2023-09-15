Women's Champions League qualifying draw: Manchester United to face Paris Saint-Germain, Glasgow City take on SK Brann

Manchester United will face two-time runners-up Paris St Germain for a place in the Women's Champions League group stage.

United, who secured a European spot for the first time with their second-place finish in the Women's Super League last season, will host the first leg of the second qualifying round tie on October 10 or 11.

The second leg will see Marc Skinner's side play in France on October 18 or 19.

The round also includes Scottish champions Glasgow City taking on Norway's SK Brann.

Chelsea already have a place in the group stage after winning the WSL last season along with Barcelona, Lyon and Bayern Munich.

Image: Arsenal were dumped out of the Champions League by Paris FC

Arsenal - who came third in the WSL in 2022-23 and, like Chelsea, were Champions League semi-finalists - were eliminated in the first qualifying round last week, beaten on penalties by Paris FC after a 3-3 draw.

The second qualifying round is split into two paths: the champions path where 14 teams compete for seven group places and the league path which features 10 teams vying for five group spots. Both consist of two-legged ties.

WCL second qualifying round draw

Champions path

Apollon Ladies vs Benfica

FC Zurich vs Ajax

Roma vs FC Vorskla

Valur vs SKN St. Polten

Slavia Prague vs Olimpia Cluj

Glasgow City vs SK Brann

Spartak Subotica vs FC Rosengard

League path

BK Hacken vs FC Twente

Real Madrid vs Valerenga

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Sparta Prague

Paris FC vs Wolfsburg

Manchester United vs Paris Saint-Germain

Mary Earps is staying at Manchester United until at least January.

Last month, United turned down a world-record offer for a goalkeeper in the women's game from Arsenal for the England No 1. United are refusing to sell even though Earps will be out of contract next summer.

Sky Sports News understands United have a challenge to convince her to commit her longer-term future to the club.

United signed goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce on Deadline Day in a £100,000 move from OL Reign.

Marc Skinner's side also announced on Thursday the signing of Spanish World Cup winner Irene Guerrero from Atletico Madrid and Everton defender Gabby George for £150,000.

United then confirmed the signing of Lyon forward Melvine Malard on Friday on a season-long loan. The 23-year-old agreed the move before the deadline.

WSL begins on October 1

The WSL starts on Sunday October 1 with six matches, including reigning champions Chelsea vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports at 5.30pm.

Some WSL sides have already begun their pre-season training, with England players expected to return to their respective squads in the next couple of weeks, before then regrouping for the Nations League.

After the Lionesses' European Championship win last year there were record-breaking ticket sales across the WSL, with many hoping this summer's World Cup campaign, where they reached the final, will bring even more eyes to the league.