Mary Earps: Manchester United goalkeeper staying at club until January at least amid interest from Arsenal

Mary Earps is staying at Manchester United until at least January.

Last month, United turned down a world-record offer for a goalkeeper in the women's game from Arsenal for the England No 1.

United are refusing to sell even though Earps will be out of contract next summer.

Sky Sports News understands United have a challenge to convince her to commit her longer-term future to the club.

United are set to bring in a new goalkeeper on Deadline Day with Phallon Tullis-Joyce in Manchester to complete a £100,000 move to OL Reign.

Marc Skinner's side announced on Thursday morning the signing of Spanish World Cup winner Irene Guerrero from Atletico Madrid and are also set to complete a £150,000 deal for Everton defender Gabby George before the transfer deadline on Thursday night, with talks ongoing about a potential loan deal for Lyon striker Melvine Malard.

What now for Earps and Man Utd?

Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui:

"Manchester United have turned down big money for Mary Earps previously in the window and any team who wanted to sign Mary Earps had to not just break but smash the world record for a women's player.

"They are backing themselves to convince Earps that Manchester United is the place to be, that the new players are going to settle and United are taking steps forward, not back.

"But they're missing two of their players - it's a lot of pressure on Geyse Da Silva Ferreira, Hinata Miyazawa, Irene Guerrer and the new players to come in, gel quickly and challenge Chelsea.

"How Manchester United start the season is going to be crucial to what happens to Mary Earps next.

"If United falter in their title challenge early - you only play 22 games in WSL so if you fall behind early, it's difficult to come back and mount a title challenge - then United will want to avoid the situation of Alessia Russo where they turned down big money for her and then lost her to rivals Arsenal on a free."

WSL begins on October 1

The WSL starts on Sunday October 1 with six matches, including reigning champions Chelsea vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports at 5.30pm.

Some WSL sides have already begun their pre-season training, with England players expected to return to their respective squads in the next couple of weeks, before then regrouping for the Nations League.

After the Lionesses' European Championship win last year there were record-breaking ticket sales across the WSL, with many hoping this summer's World Cup campaign, where they reached the final, will bring even more eyes to the league.