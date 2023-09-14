Irene Guerrero: Manchester United sign World Cup winner from Atletico Madrid with two more signings expected on Deadline Day

Manchester United have completed the signing of Atletico Madrid midfielder Irene Guerrero in one of three deals expected for the club on the Women's Super League Transfer Deadline Day.

Guerrero, 26, was part of the Spain squad that won the Women's World Cup last month, with the midfielder making three substitute appearances for the world champions in the tournament.

As well at Atletico Madrid, Guerrero had spells at Real Betis and Levante but is now heading to the Women's Super League, which starts on October 1, live on Sky Sports.

Alongside the Guerrero deal, United are in talks with Lyon about taking France forward Melvine Malard on loan for the season.

Marc Skinner's side are also pushing to sign OL Reign goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce for around £100,000.

The Women's Super League summer transfer deadline is Thursday at 11pm.

Everton defender Gabby George is expected to complete the £150,000 move to Manchester United before the deadline.

United have been looking for a full-back all summer after Ona Batlle left for Barcelona on a free transfer and have agreed to meet the 26-year-old's release clause.

George has been with Everton for over nine years after leaving United's academy as a teenager and is the cousin of former United winger Jesse Lingard.

Image: Manchester United have already signed Brazil international Geyse

Sky Sports News reporter Anton Toloui:

"The potential late addition of Everton defender George shows how Manchester United are going big this window.

"Everton are reluctant to sell the player but Sky Sports News understands United have met her release clause of around £150,000.

"Also signing Geyse - fresh from winning the Champions League with Barcelona - for a club-record fee and World Cup Golden Boot winner Hinata Miyazawa means Marc Skinner's squad has exciting options up front.

"But replacing Russo and Batlle is no easy achievement, especially as Man Utd prepare for their first Champions League challenge.

"No one knows what to expect from this team this season."

WSL returns to Sky in October

The WSL starts on Sunday October 1 with six matches, including reigning champions Chelsea vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports at 5.30pm.

Some WSL sides have already begun their pre-season training, with England players expected to return to their respective squads in the next couple of weeks, before then regrouping for the Nations League.

After the Lionesses' European Championship win last year there were record-breaking ticket sales across the WSL, with many hoping this summer's World Cup campaign, where they reached the final, will bring even more eyes to the league.