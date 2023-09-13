Gabby George: Everton defender in talks over Man Utd move as Marc Skinner's side search Ona Batlle replacement

Everton defender Gabby George is in talks over a move to Manchester United.

Everton are reluctant to sell the player but Sky Sports News understands United have met her release clause of around £150,000.

United have been looking for a full-back all summer after Ona Batlle left for Barcelona on a free transfer.

George has been with Everton for more than nine years after leaving United's academy as a teenager.

The Women's Super League summer transfer deadline is Thursday at 11pm.

Image: Manchester United could lose Mary Earps over the next 12 months

Manchester United are looking at goalkeeping alternatives as doubts remain about Mary Earps' future at the club.

Contract discussions between the club and player have been going on for more than a year but there is no indication an agreement is close.

Sky Sports News previously reported that United rejected a world-record bid for a goalkeeper when an unnamed club made a move for Earps earlier in the window.

United will be keen to avoid a similar situation to last year, which saw star players Alessia Russo and Batlle leave on free transfers after lengthy contract negotiations with the club.

Sophie Baggaley is the only other goalkeeper in the United squad with WSL experience.

The bumper January transfer window was merely an appetiser for what is around the corner for women's football, which will feast on big-money moves in upcoming editions - with one leading agent predicting a landmark £1m transfer in the next 12 to 18 months.

And that's not all. While the game has witnessed astronomical growth, sports finance experts Deloitte estimates the women's game will hit the billion mark in the coming years as increased attendances, commercialisation and broadcast deals continue to go from strength to strength.

With the women's transfer window closing on Thursday, Sky Sports' Vicki Hodges examines the future of women's football transfers and factors that can enable and sustain financial growth in the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jill Scott gives her predictions on late transfers, teams to watch, and who she thinks will clinch the WSL title at the end of the season

The WSL starts on Sunday October 1 with six matches, including reigning champions Chelsea vs Tottenham live on Sky Sports at 5.30pm.

Some WSL sides have already begun their pre-season training, with England players expected to return to their respective squads in the next couple of weeks, before then regrouping for the Nations League.

After the Lionesses' European Championship win last year there were record-breaking ticket sales across the WSL, with many hoping this summer's World Cup campaign, where they reached the final, will bring even more eyes to the league.