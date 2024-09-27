England goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck opens up about 'dream' move to Barcelona after suffering a stroke

Ellie Roebuck traded the sky blue of Manchester City for the famous stripes of Barcelona after nine years in the north west of England.

While at face value the move to the European Champions has all the things dreams are made of, Roebuck's transfer tells a story of a much bigger fight to return to the top level.

In March 2024, Roebuck announced that she had been recovering from a stroke. The news followed a period of illness for the goalkeeper, who had suffered from what is medically known as a left occipital infarct.

Her condition meant that her last game for City was at the back end of the 2022/23 season where she was sent off in a 2-1 derby defeat against Manchester United. What followed was more than a year away from playing football.

"I don't think many people will really ever understand what that period was like for me," Roebuck told Sky Sports.

"It's a period of time that has been the most difficult part of my life so far. I think many people will just see the headlines of what it was but there's a lot of things that kind of come with that in terms of the recovery and getting back to playing football.

"I couldn't have done it without my family first and foremost, they've been my side through the whole thing and supported me in times where maybe people don't really realise what's going on at home and everybody has their own opinions, but I guess they never really know what is actually going on.

"Then the medical staff at Manchester City, specifically the doctor Sam, he's been incredible, with me every step of the way and both I and my family couldn't have done it without him. Luckily now I'm in a great position and just raring to go and get back on the pitch."

In June, Roebuck joined the most successful women's side in Spain. Barcelona Women have won 24 domestic trophies including four league titles in a row and three Champions League. However, having arrived at City aged 15 from her hometown club Sheffield United, a move to Catalonia will provide her first opportunity to play abroad.

"The timing and everything, it felt like the right thing to do," Roebuck said.

"It's a weird one because you find yourself in this position in life where like you've got an amazing opportunity but obviously what comes with that is the moving away from home.

"It kind of felt like the right thing, I guess when you know that something's right and the timing's just very fitting and I know that within my career to take myself to the next level I needed change, I needed a challenge and I think for me there was no better place to go and explore that."

Upon the announcement of the deal, Roebuck changed her Instagram display picture to feature her younger self in a Barcelona shirt.

"Growing up as a kid playing football, my dream other than to play for Sheffield United was to play for Barcelona. It's football heritage, they've led the way for so many years and for me, it was only a dream. To be able to make that reality it was a no-brainer, I'm so excited to get started."

At Barcelona, Roebuck will fight for the No 1 spot following the departure of club legend Sandra Panos. Her composure on the ball and neat footwork could allow her to seamlessly fit into Barcelona's structure. The goalkeeper will also link up with former City team-mate Keira Walsh.

The pair have shared an England dressing room in a national set-up that Roebuck hasn't been a part of since October 2023. Adding to her 11 England caps remains fully in her sights, especially with the added incentive of the European Championships next year.

Image: Roebuck was part of the Lioness side that won the Women's Euros in 2022 and would later lift the Finallisma trophy in 2023

"All I want to do is play football, it's my love it's my passion and so to be able to get back out there and play and hopefully prove a lot of people wrong is my driver.

"If that puts me in a good position for England then that comes. I'm not putting pressure on it either because I just want to go enjoy my football and hopefully contribute to helping Barcelona win more trophies."

From having your career plunged into doubt through illness, to signing for the best team in the world. Barcelona will be hoping to continue their dominance domestically and in Europe and despite an uncertain spell out of the game, Roebuck can look forward to playing a role in that.

