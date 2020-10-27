Mansfield Town sack manager Graham Coughlan after Barrow defeat

Mansfield Town have parted company with their manager Graham Coughlan in the wake of Tuesday night's 4-2 defeat at home to Barrow.

Defeat leaves the Stags one place and one point outside the relegation places in Sky Bet League Two after nine games.

"Unfortunately, despite an overhaul in the playing squad during the close season, and with significant backing, we have not acquired the results needed at this stage of the season," chairman John Radford and co-chairwoman Carolyn Radford said in a statement on the club website.

"We have parted company amicably and thank Graham for his endeavours and wish him every success in the future.

"Fresh leadership is now required to turn around our season.

"The process for a new manager is now underway. We will be guided by our chief executive, David Sharpe, and will take the necessary time to ensure that we appoint the right manager for Mansfield Town Football Club."

Coughlan was appointed Mansfield boss in December 2019, having left Bristol Rovers to take the job.