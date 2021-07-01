Manuel Locatelli: Arsenal 'ahead' in race to sign Sassuolo midfielder, says Serie A club's sporting director

Arsenal are "ahead" in the race to sign Manuel Locatelli from Sassuolo and have made a "concrete offer" for the Italy midfielder, according to the Serie A club's sporting director.

The 23-year-old has impressed at Euro 2020 for the Azzurri, scoring two goals in the 3-0 group-stage victory over Switzerland, and is expected to move on this summer.

Sassuolo sporting director Giovanni Carnevali confirmed that talks are continuing with Serie A rivals Juventus, but that Arsenal are the leading contender from outside of Italy.

"Juventus are the only Italian club we talked to about Locatelli," Carnevali told Sky in Italy. "We met last week with (Juventus sporting director Federico) Cherubini.

Image: Locatelli made 36 appearances for Sassuolo last season

"There is interest from their side, we haven't explored all the terms and evaluations, but we have an excellent relationship with Juventus so we will continue these talks.

"It's true that other clubs from abroad are interested, Arsenal are one of these and they are ahead of everyone else because they tabled the only concrete offer we have received so far."

Arsenal have yet to make any signings this summer but have been linked with moves for Brighton centre-back Ben White and Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares.

