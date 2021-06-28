Arsenal want to sign Benfica left-back Nuno Tavares as Gunners look for back-up to Kieran Tierney

Arsenal are interested in signing Benfica's young left-back Nuno Tavares.

A back-up for Kieran Tierney is one of the Gunners' priorities this summer and Tavares is a promising Portugal U21 international.

The 21-year-old broke into Benfica's first team in 2019 and made 14 league appearances last season plus five more in the Europa League.

He is a tall, strong, athletic full-back with good crossing and passing ability, who likes to get forward and attack.

Tavares came through Benfica's youth ranks and played for their B team first, before making 41 appearances for Benfica's seniors so far.

Now that Tierney has signed a new long-term contract, Arsenal are looking to tie up some competition for the Scotland international.

The Gunners are looking to make some significant changes to their squad this summer. They are closing in on the £50m signing of Ben White from Brighton, while attempting to fend off interest from Aston Villa in Emile Smith Rowe.

Inter Milan are interested in right-back Hector Bellerin as a replacement for PSG-bound Achraf Hakimi, while Arsenal are also looking to get competition for Bernd Leno in goal - eyeing up Sheffield United's Aaron Ramsdale among others.