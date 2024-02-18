Gary Neville: Rasmus Hojlund looks like Erling Haaland in the making

Rasmus Hojlund’s power, strength and aggression makes him looks like Erling Haaland in the making, according to Gary Neville.

United narrowed the gap on fifth-placed Tottenham to three points with a 2-1 victory at Luton after Spurs were beaten at home by Wolves on Saturday.

Ten Hag's improving side have now won four consecutive games to sit five points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa with striker Hojlund continuing his scoring streak with two goals in the opening seven minutes. The 21-year-old became the youngest Premier League player to score in six straight games.

Speaking on The Gary Neville Podcast, Neville said Hojlund shared some of the same characteristics as Manchester City's Haaland.

He said: "Hojlund looked like a Haaland in the making - that power, that strength and aggression in his running. I've always like that about a Manchester United centre-forward."

Along with Hojlund, Neville was impressed with United's resolve in dealing with Luton's late onslaught.

He added: "The second half was better than the first, it was a considered performance, more measured. Evans and Varane looked composed and the midfield took control of the game. They had four big chances, well done to Thomas Kaminski - he did really well.

"But they couldn't finish Luton off. United had to defend their box well as Luton had five corners in the last few minutes, Evans cleared three of them. At a ground where it's back to the olden days, it felt like an FA Cup tie - and it was a test of United's mettle to defend set-pieces and cope with it. They did that in the second half."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rasmus Hojlund reflects on his double at Luton and reveals whether he meant to deflect the ball past Thomas Kaminski for the crucial second goal

Nev: Spurs, Villa will be feeling the pressure

Neville says Aston Villa and Tottenham will be "feeling the pressure" as Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag admitted his side were "back in the race" for the top four.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville discusses how important it is for Manchester United to acquire a sporting director as the Red Devils have been rumoured to sign Dan Ashworth who is in the same role at Newcastle United

"You can feel Ten Hag is more confident in his team and that they're in a better place," said Neville. "He'll fancy hunting down Tottenham and Villa for the top four. They'll be feeling the pressure.

"I'm not saying Man Utd will get there but there is a bit between their teeth."

"We are back in the race and are building momentum," said the Manchester United boss. "We need to build the pressure on them. Every game is a final to get close.

"It could've been an easy game after 10 minutes but we made it a difficult game as we didn't take the chances. We had big chances with (Alejandro) Garnacho and (Marcus) Rashford and then we dropped too deep. We allowed them back in the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville holds his hands up and apologises to popstar Harry Styles after not recognising him when the artist made a visit to the studio

"Maybe it was too easy in the first 10 minutes - you see with some players they go a little bit less, you can't afford to do that against a side like Luton who are on an upward trend. You have to be 100 per cent focused and that's what we lost after 10 minutes."

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.