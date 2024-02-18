Luton 1-2 Man Utd: Rasmus Hojlund scores twice as Erik ten Hag's side survive scare to secure fourth straight win

Rasmus Hojlund's record-breaking double was enough to earn Manchester United a tense 2-1 win at Luton - a fourth league victory in a row to take Erik ten Hag's side closer to the top four.

The 21-year-old became the youngest Premier League player to score in six straight games as he put United two up inside seven minutes - clinically finishing after 36 seconds following Amari'i Bell's mistake, before instinctively chesting in Alejandro Garnacho's shot from a corner.

Carlton Morris rounded off a scintillating opening 15 minutes by pulling one back and Luton should have levelled with several big chances - as they put United on the ropes, with Casemiro unlucky not to see red for lunging on Ross Barkley while on a booking.

United were more settled after the break - with Casemiro taken off at the interval having been fortunate not to have received a second yellow card - and should have put the game to bed as Bruno Fernandes and Garnacho both failed to score despite both rounding Luton goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski.

Player ratings Luton: Kaminski (7); Mengi (6), Osho (6), Bell (5); Ogbene (6), Barkley (7), Lokonga (8), Doughty (6); Morris (7), Woodrow (5), Chong (6)



Subs used: Clark (6), Townsend (6), Berry (n/a)



Man Utd: Onana (6); Dalot (7), Varane (7), Maguire (6), Shaw (5); Mainoo (6), Casemiro (5); Garnacho (5), Fernandes (5), Rashford (6); Hojlund (9)



Subs used: Lindelof (7), Evans (8), McTominay (6), Amrabat (n/a)



Player of the match: Rasmus Hojlund (Man Utd)

But despite some late Luton pressure, including Ross Barkley hitting the bar with the last kick of the game, United held on to move within three points of fifth-placed Tottenham, with a top-five spot possibly being enough for a Champions League place next season.

A player on fire - Hojlund's record-breaking double!

How Man Utd edged it - again

It took just 36 seconds for Hojlund to make history. Bell's slack, square pass along the backline was picked up by the Danish forward. He had the simple task of skipping past Kaminski and slotting home.

Team news headlines Luton brought former Man Utd youngsters Teden Mengi and Tahith Chong into their team, with Jordan Clark and Reece Burke dropping out. Elijah Adebayo was due to start but a warm-up injury meant Cauley Woodrow came into the team.

Luke Shaw was passed fit for Man Utd at left-back, so Erik ten Hag named an unchanged line-up from the 2-1 win over Aston Villa last weekend.

The United onslaught continued, as Luton struggled early doors. Casemiro was denied with a block from a corner, which was cleared as far as Marcus Rashford whose shot was saved by Kaminski. Garnacho also stung the Luton goalkeeper's palms in a similar fashion.

But another shot from distance ended up bringing United's second. Garnacho's fierce effort was chested on by Hojlund in a wonderful improvised finish.

Then came the attempted Luton fightback as former United midfielder Tahith Chong saw a shot deflected into the path of Morris, who beat Andre Onana to the ball to head home.

All of a sudden, the game changed as it was Luton on the attack, with United now on the ropes. Morris and Gabriel Osho put free headers over the bar from set-pieces, before Cauley Woodrow saw a clear-cut chance in the box blocked after Harry Maguire cheaply gifted the ball to the impressive Barkley in his own half.

United came under more pressure as Casemiro, already booked for a challenge on Bell, avoided a second yellow for lunging at Barkley. Luke Shaw also picked up a booking and was forced off before half-time. Meanwhile, Alfie Doughty should have brought Luton level by firing wide from the edge of the box after cutting inside.

Ten Hag took Casemiro and Maguire off at half-time and United did seem more controlled after the break.

Diogo Dalot was picked out by Onana in the box and Kaminski smothered the effort. The Luton goalkeeper was equal to fierce strikes from Rashford and Garnacho either side of the hour mark.

United had two chances to seal it, however. The first fell to Bruno Fernandes who rounded Kaminski but was denied by a last-ditch block by the retreating Albert Sambi Lokonga. Garnacho did exactly the same on the break moments later but dallied as he cut back inside and Luton cleared with the goal gaping.

Fernandes put another big chance wide of Kaminski's far post as many began to question Luton would make them pay. They nearly did in the final minute of stoppage time as Barkley headed on a corner - only for it to crash off the bar and over, with Onana scrambling.

Another example of a valiant defeat for Luton.

What's next?

Luton are back in Premier League action on Wednesday as they travel to Liverpool; kick-off 7.30pm.

Man Utd play again on Saturday as they welcome Fulham to Old Trafford in the Premier League; kick-off 3pm.

