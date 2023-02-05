Erling Haaland might have joined wrong club in Man City, says Jamie Carragher

Jamie Carragher questioned whether Erling Haaland has joined the wrong club in Manchester City as their style does not play to his strengths.

Harry Kane broke Jimmy Greaves' record to become Tottenham's all-time leading scorer as they inflicted a blow to City's title defence with a 1-0 win.

It was a disappointing performance from City as they failed to get Haaland into the game - as shown by the fact he failed to register a single touch in the opposition box or deliver any shots on the Tottenham goal.

Despite scoring 25 Premier League goals this season, Haaland has only scored in one of his last seven away appearances in all competitions, while overall City have only found the net six times in their last nine away games, only scoring two or more in just one of those matches - away at Leeds.

Compare that to Kane, who ended the evening with 10 touches in the City box - including one goal.

Gary Neville said "something isn't right at Man City, it just feels a little bit strange at the moment," while Carragher felt Haaland cut a frustrated figure in attack.

"I think we've only seen 60 per cent of Erling Haaland," Carragher said.

"You think of the goal he got vs West Ham when there was space in behind and he gets in behind. I know that's not there every time due to the way City play. He's come from a counter-attacking league [the Bundesliga] where it's end to end. You saw his blistering pace there - we don't see it here.

"He might have picked the wrong club to actually get the best out of him."

Carragher continued: "We're not seeing everything of Haaland. City have scored the exact number of goals as last season. He's got 25 of them but City overall have scored the same number overall. However, they've conceded more and are easier to counter-attack against now. They are a different - and lesser team - with Haaland in the team. That's not his fault. City won't play end-to-end football. That's not Pep Guardiola's way. His players don't have the energy or power to play that way - they build up slowly and push the opposition back to their box and play from there.

"When they lose it they win it back quickly and keep the team pinned back. Haaland has scored 25 league goals and lots of them are ones that come into the box and he puts them in, but we're not seeing the full package of what the player can do because of the team he's joined."

Walker: It takes time to fit into unique Man City style

Kyle Walker defended Haaland, revealing how difficult it is to make an instant impact in a Guardiola side due to the demands he puts on his players.

"It's a process - he's come to Manchester City and it's a difficult team to fit into as the manager demands so much and the way we play. It's unique," Walker said.

"Erling has been fantastic. No one says anything when he's scoring goals and winning. All of a sudden now when we don't win and he doesn't score, they say 'is it the problem, do we play better without him?' I hear it all the time. But no one is complaining when he's scored his 25th goal of the season. This is the team we've got now until the end of the season. We'll fight until the end.

"I'm not being negative with anyone but there are certain things we can do better around the box, making that clear-cut chance, making the goalkeeper a save, just creating more clear-cut actions rather than having possession around the box. Sometimes you need to have shots and shots on target."

