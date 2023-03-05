Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool's 7-0 thrashing of Man Utd has given their top-four hopes huge boost

Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool’s 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United has boosted their top-four hopes, but a significant week in April against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal will be make or break their Champions League qualification hopes.

Jurgen Klopp's side are only three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand as they bid to gate-crash the Champions League spots amid an inconsistent season of performances.

This huge victory over their rivals was another example of Liverpool's rollercoaster campaign but can serve as a springboard for the remainder of their season, reckons Sky Sports' Carragher.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from the Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester United

"When you see Liverpool put in a performance like that it makes you feel, 'How has it been that bad for a lot of the season?'" he said.

"When you win by a shock scoreline it almost knocks a bit of the celebration because Manchester United become the story more.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gary Neville faces Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness' questioning over his comments regarding Liverpool’s performance

"Klopp didn't fist pump the Kop as you'd expect because, I think, of the scoreline and it feels like you're rubbing it in.

"It gives Liverpool a huge boost in terms of getting in the top four. It's really important in terms of what they could do in the summer financially and maybe a player they could bring in. There's a lot of talk of Jude Bellingham and lots of clubs going for him."

Liverpool head to rock-bottom Bournemouth next Saturday ahead of their second leg with Real Madrid before three daunting Premier League fixtures at the start of April.

Image: Liverpool's next six fixtures

Liverpool go to Manchester City on April 1 and then to Chelsea three days later before returning to Anfield on April 9 to host Arsenal.

"I still can't believe the games Liverpool have lost, the performances they've put in, they've still got a great chance of making the top four," added Carragher.

"There's still a long way to go but Liverpool at Bournemouth next week is a game you expect them to win. After that they've got a really tough week.

"City, Chelsea, Arsenal determines whether Liverpool make the top four or not."

Klopp: It was spectacular

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp expresses his excitement after a 'spectacular' game against Manchester United

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp struggled to hide his delight when speaking to Sky Sports after the final whistle at Anfield. As he spoke about the unprecedented victory, he hinted at the fact the Reds knew their season was not yet over, despite an overarching feeling of disappointment to this point.

"It was spectacular," he said, with a wide smile.

"Even the start of the game was super lively, super front-foot, exactly what we needed. We played top football against a team in form. United have played a super season, we're not happy with ours, but that doesn't mean anything for the game. We were the better side. It's an important three points.

"There are 13 games to go, lots of points to go for. Tonight, was perfect.

"Everyone has to feel us and know we're still around. It wasn't the case for a while. We showed tonight what we could be, what we can be and what we have to be from now on. We don't talk about the scoreline, we just talk about the performance.

"It's incredibly special - I don't know the last time a crazy score happened like this. It's one for the history books not for the moment. We take all the positives apart from the scoreline - that's a bit of a freak."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville reacts to a devastating result against Liverpool

The German also spoke about how the victory came on poignant days for two of his players. Mo Salah broke Robbie Fowler's record to become Liverpool's highest Premier League scorer of all-time with 129 goals, while Roberto Firmino came off the bench to score the Reds' seventh at the end of the week where it was reported the Brazilian will leave the club at the end of the season.

On Salah's record he said: "It's insane - what a number. It's special, a special player. We appreciate him now but in the future when we look back, people will realise just how special."

And on Firmino's contract situation and goal he added: "Everybody could read it - it's a normal situation when a contract is at one point and the player decides that [to leave]. It wasn't an easy decision for him. The reception he got today was outstanding. Of all the goals we scored that was the goal wanted the most."