Jamie Carragher: Liverpool will want Arsenal to win at Man City to help their own Premier League title hopes

Jamie Carragher feels that an Arsenal victory at Manchester City at the end of this month would be a favourable outcome in Liverpool's quest to end Jurgen Klopp's tenure with a second Premier League title.

Liverpool and Manchester City played out a thrilling 1-1 draw at Anfield, leaving Arsenal top of the Premier League table.

John Stones gave the visitors a half-time lead, turning the ball home at the near post from a corner after being brilliantly picked out by Kevin De Bruyne. The Reds equalised five minutes into the second period when Alexis Mac Allister converted a penalty after Darwin Nunez had been brought down by City goalkeeper Ederson.

In a breathless encounter, the sides went toe-to-toe in search of a winner, City hitting the woodwork through Phil Foden and substitute Jeremy Doku. The draw left Liverpool in second place, behind Arsenal on goal difference, with City a point behind in third.

Both Liverpool and City are now in FA Cup action before the March international break but the focus will soon turn to the next top-of-the-table clash between Arsenal and City at the Etihad on Sunday March 31, live on Sky Sports.

Carragher told Sky Sports: "If City beat Arsenal, I think they'll be strong favourites. Arsenal and Liverpool need a three or four-point gap heading into the final five games of the season if they were to top City.

"If you're Arsenal today, you're thinking this is the perfect result. Liverpool will be thinking the same in a couple of weeks time when City face Arsenal.

"Arsenal and Liverpool are both trying to chase down City. They're the team to beat still. City drop points here and it feels like if they're going to drop any more it's going to be in the next three or four games.

"Even though Arsenal are top, from a Liverpool point of view I would rather see Arsenal go and win at the Etihad or a draw. Certainly not a City win because with City's last five games of the season, you'd look at them and think they'll get maximum points.

"If they don't lose any more points in the next three or four games, they'll be tough to stop.

"We can look at these fixtures, but it's also what's in between them. Liverpool are playing in the Europa League while Arsenal and City are in the Champions League.

"If Liverpool and Man City get to the FA Cup semi-finals, let's see if they meet each other in that semi-final.

"That can take a lot out of you physically and psychologically. Then a league game has to be put in between so you play three league games in a week.

"From a Liverpool point of view, I'm hoping City and Arsenal meet each other in the quarter-finals of the Champions League because when you play an English team in Europe, there's something extra about it which builds up and it takes it out of you.

"There's so much more than what we're looking at in terms of the fixtures."

Neville: Arsenal need to win at Man City

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"I thought City would win here today. I said at half-time that City could regret the way in which they approached the last 15 minutes of the first half. I don't know why they do it here, I don't know why they've not learnt.

"They're a brilliant team, one of the best we've ever seen, but they went 1-0 up and then started to relax on the ball. They started to walk to throw-ins, reduce their tempo and rhythm they were in and rely upon. You just invite this mayhem and chaos.

"I once described Anfield as being like thrown in a washing machine, tumbled around. That's how it used to be like for us sometimes. You can be going OK and then your world caves in all around you.

"The reason I believe Arsenal need to go to Man City and win is because Arsenal have to go to other grounds - Old Trafford, Tottenham. To really change the psyche of this Man City team you've got to damage them yourself and make them believe you're better than them.

"We used to feel we'd be champions every year so when Arsenal came to Old Trafford in '98 when [Marc] Overmars scored or in the early 2000s when [Sylvain] Wiltord scored, it shook us to the ground and we were stunned.

"They walk into the Etihad Stadium three weeks today and they've got to leave as winners. That's not to say a draw is not a respectable result at the Etihad but Man City don't tend to make mistakes. Their next few games are quite tough but that run-in, they can win every game - that's what they do every season. The only way you can expect to win the league is to take points off them yourself."

Keane: Title race too close to call

Sky Sports' Roy Keane:

"I can't call it. Last year, I never had any doubt that Man City would win the title. I was strong on City a few weeks ago but I'm doubting that a little bit. Whenever you watch Liverpool, they're performing, creating chances and scoring goals.

"I look at Arsenal and think physically they're a much stronger team compared to last year. I don't think they'll fade on that side of it. Their recruitment and the players they've brought in has added strength and quality to them. I look at Arsenal's mindset and they look ready for the challenge.

"I don't know who to go with this year."

Liverpool are back at Anfield on Thursday for their second leg of their Europa League last-16 tie against Sparta Prague. Kick-off 8pm. The Reds then travel to Manchester United three days later on Sunday March 17 for their FA Cup quarter-final. Kick-off 3.30pm.

Manchester City host Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday March 16, kick-off 5.30pm. Arsenal then visit the Etihad Stadium after the international break on Sunday March 31, live on Sky Sports. Kick-off 4.30pm.

