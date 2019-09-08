Romelu Lukaku ready to prove himself with Inter Milan and Belgium, says Roberto Martinez

Romelu Lukaku is in the shape of his life and ready for one of the biggest chapters in his career with Inter Milan, according to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez.

Lukaku finally secured his desired move to Inter Milan last month, two years after the former Chelsea striker joined Manchester United from Everton.

Lukaku scored on his Inter Milan debut and previously netted on debuts for Everton and Manchester United

The 26-year-old has scored two in two for his new club and Martinez - who previously managed Lukaku at Everton - says the striker looks like a player reborn.

"This is the first time I have seen him free and happy. Going back to many camps I have not seen Rom so focused, so happy, so refreshed by the new challenge," Martinez told reporters ahead of Belgium's clash with Scotland.

Scotland vs Belgium

"I think he is now ready to face one of the biggest footballing chapters in his career with the Inter Milan move. And he is very driven to be as good as he can for the national team, so I have been very impressed with his happiness and the way he is looking forward to the football ahead.

"Romelu is one of the modern footballers in that he was born with the attention, with the media following him at the age of 16 in Belgium - he had media crews following him around seeing what he was doing.

"He was in a team with expectations to win at Anderlecht with Champions League participation [on top of that].

Lukaku says his move to Inter Milan from Manchester United came at the perfect time for him

"Then he had a big transfer to Chelsea. As you know he had his time at West Brom, then a big transfer fee to Everton, another big transfer fee to Manchester United and now to Inter.

"Romelu does not get affected, he is one of the most driven boys you are going to see. His life is football, he just lives to score goals and to be effective for the national team and at club level."

While he has looked like his usual self in front of goal, Lukaku's Italian adventure has been somewhat soured by racial abuse directed at him during Inter's 2-1 win at Cagliari, immediately before the international break.

Vincent Kompany believes real racism lies with the football authorities after former Belgian team-mate Lukaku became the latest victim of abuse

Lukaku was rested for Belgium's 4-0 win over San Marino but is expected to return against Scotland on Monday and Martinez says the striker is very much looking like his usual self.

"I haven't seen a difference [as a result of the recent incident at Cagliari]," the Belgium boss said.

"It is true he was sad with the episode he had to go through but I am sure that is something that everyone in football will try to help him with and try to eradicate. There is no tolerance for that kind of behaviour."

Highlights of the European Qualifiers Group D clash between Scotland and Russia

Scotland are attempting to bounce back from a 2-1 home defeat to Russia when they take on Belgium on Monday night but despite Friday's loss Martinez believes Steve Clarke's men are a team on the up.

"You have six players at least starting week in, week out in the Premier League, three of those are in the top six," he said.

"This has the makings of a young generation with huge potential.

Scotland boss Steve Clarke insists there are no problems in the camp following Andy Robertson's and Charlie Mulgrew's contrasting assessment of their performance against Russia

"Now the work is to get that competitive edge. Steve Clarke needs to have time, patience and opportunity to work at international level the way he works at club level.

"The talent in the Scotland team is there to qualify for a major tournament, no doubt about that.

"Scotland are probably one or two good results away from being a team that can qualify."

