Leigh Griffiths to miss Celtic Europa clash with Copenhagen

Neill Lennon will be without injured Leigh Griffiths against Copenhagen

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has revealed he will be without Leigh Griffiths after the striker picked up an injury ahead of the Europa League clash with FC Copenhagen on Thursday night.

The Scotland attacker and defender Greg Taylor did not travel to Denmark for the first leg of the last-32 clash, nor did long-term absentee Hatem Abd Elhamed.

As a partner to Odsonne Edouard, Griffiths has been key to the 3-5-2 formation that Lennon has preferred to the 4-2-3-1 since the start of 2020, which has brought nine wins out of nine in all competitions.

Speaking at the Parken stadium, Lennon said: "Hatem Elhamed did not travel, Greg Taylor picked up an injury at the weekend and Leigh Griffiths picked up an injury in training, a slight twinge.

Odsonne Edouard has been partnered by Griffiths in Celtic's new formation

"I'm hoping the latter two will be fit for the weekend. We can use both systems, we are comfortable with both and we have a fair idea of how we want to play tomorrow.

"I expect a difficult game, tactically they are smart. We are in good form, confidence is good. I am not taking anything for granted but we are looking forward to the game.

"The stadium is magnificent, I have just been out looking at it, the pitch has been re-laid and looks good and the players will get very excited about the game when they get here.

"I touched on a couple of injuries but I have a good complement of players here as well. Confidence is good but obviously we are not taking anything for granted in terms of Copenhagen. They are a strong team and they are difficult to beat."

Brown admits VAR could stop Celtic celebrations

Celtic captain Scott Brown admitted VAR could momentarily curtail Celtic celebrations if the Hoops score against FC Copenhagen.

The video assistant referee will be in use for the first leg of the last-32 clash at the Parken Stadium and Brown says Celtic will have to get used to the new system which is not used in Scotland.

Brown said: "It will be something different for us. We know not to get too carried away if we do score and after that hopefully we get the correct decision.

Celtic captain Scott Brown is in favour of technology being used in football

"But it is in the competition now and we have to get used to it because it will probably come to Scotland eventually as well so I think all the lads need to get used to it.

"We had it in a friendly at the start of the season and it is one of those ones that you just deal with it and get on with it.

"If the referee needs to go and see the television he needs to go and see the television and if there is a decision to be made there is a decision to be made and we just need to get on with it.

"I think all technology going forward is good for the game.

0:24 Andy Walker has been impressed with the quality of Celtic's play and the fitness levels the players are showing. Andy Walker has been impressed with the quality of Celtic's play and the fitness levels the players are showing.

"There are always some teething problems but eventually they are going to make sure it is a lot quicker and makes the flow smoother. I am sure they will get it sorted in a couple of years."

Lennon is also interested in how VAR pans out against the Danish side.

"I will be needing a little bit of patience and hopefully not tinged with frustration," Lennon added. "It will be an interesting concept because obviously we have not used it before but the decision is solely with the referee and not a committee elsewhere."