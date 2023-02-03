Nicolas Raskin: Rangers is the right club for me

Midfielder Nicolas Raskin revealed a conversation with manager Michael Beale was enough to convince him Rangers was the right club for him.

The 21-year-old completed his move from Standard Liege on deadline day becoming their second January signing after Todd Cantwell.

The Belgian international was one of Beale's top targets during this transfer window and it is understood Rangers saw off competition from several clubs across Europe for the player.

"The moment I spoke with the coach everything was clear that the club was the right club for me," he told Sky Sports News.

"It'll be very exciting to play in front of the fans. I like a club with a huge passion and a lot of fans and I think this club can fit perfectly for me.

Image: Nicolas Raskin was at Hearts to watch his new team-mates

Raskin was watching from the stand as Rangers won 3-0 at Hearts and is eligible to play against Ross County on Saturday and impress the Ibrox support.

"They can expect me to give 100 per cent in every game," he added.

"I like to recover the ball, play forward, one or two touches, playing in between players and breaking the lines.

"I like a fast tempo. That suits me. I can play anywhere the coach wants me to. If he wants me as a six, I'll play six, if he wants me in the eight, I'll play eight."

Image: Todd Cantwell also joined Rangers in January

Rangers trail Celtic by nine points but with two Old Firm games remaining before the end of the season Raskin is confident of gaining ground on their rivals.

"I want to be champion for sure, I want to know how it feels to be champion and I want to win trophies," he said.

"We are nine points behind in the league, but we still have two games to go against them so everything can change fast.

"If we win those two games then you never know."

What will Raskin bring to Rangers?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rangers manager Michael Beale outlines why he believes Nicolas Raskin will be a strong addition to his squad

Speaking about the midfielder on Monday, Beale said: "He's an excellent player.

"He is someone that can connect the midfield and the forwards, he's technically a very, very good player, he can play as a six or an eight.

"He's an eye-catching one because of his age and the fact that his contract is running down. He's got a lot of people that like him and is a player that's very well thought of in the Belgium national team set-up as well.

"I want players here for the long term and to make us stronger right now. Once the window shuts the coaching takes place and I am looking forward to that.

"We always have different targets for every position - I am really pleased with the targets from our recruitment team, we are all aligned across the club."

