Granit Xhaka transfer news: Sunderland exploring move to sign Bayer Leverkusen and ex-Arsenal midfielder

Sunderland are exploring an ambitious move to sign Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka has three years left on his Leverkusen deal but could be allowed to leave this window.

Sunderland are interested in signing the 32-year-old Bundesliga winner to spearhead their Premier League return.

Sunderland face competition from Saudi Arabia for the ex-Arsenal midfielder's signature.

Xhaka is hugely experienced with 137 caps for Switzerland and fits the profile for Regis Le Bris' young team.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back at the highs and lows of Granit Xhaka's Arsenal career.

Xhaka spent seven seasons at Arsenal after joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016. He won two FA Cups and made 297 appearances.

He joined Leverkusen in 2023, playing a key role in them winning the Bundesliga title in his first season. Last term, he played 49 times as they finished second, including all 10 of their Champions League matches.

Sunderland sold Jobe Bellingham to Borussia Dortmund for £32m this summer, but they have reinvested in order to try and remain in the Premier League.

They have signed more firepower in wingers Simon Adingra from Brighton for £20m and Habib Diarra from Strasbourg in a £30m deal.

Roma midfielder Enzo Le Fee joined on a permanent deal for £20m while the versatile Noah Sadiki was secured for £17.5m from Union Saint-Gilloise. Chemsdine Talbi, a winger from Club Brugge, also signed for £19m.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former Arsenal captain Granit Xhaka scored a sublime free-kick for Bayer Leverkusen against FSV Mainz before performing a strange celebration.

Analysis: 'Metronome' Xhaka could transform Sunderland's survival hopes

Sky Sports' Sam Blitz:

For the promoted clubs, bringing in Premier League quality will be crucial to their survival. Sunderland bringing in Brighton winger Simon Adingra is a start, but Granit Xhaka would be a stratospheric signing.

The Switzerland international had a mixed career at Arsenal but one key theme stood out - managers kept picking him.

Arsene Wenger and Mikel Arteta kept him as a key member of the team despite his countless red cards, with the current Arsenal manager even bringing him back from the cold after a major falling out with the club's supporters, which led to his captaincy being taken away by Unai Emery.

It's because - despite the controversy Xhaka can bring - he poses at the metronome in every team he plays for.

His stability was vital to Bayer Leverkusen winning the league and cup double in his first season while even last term - a more disappointing campaign in comparison - saw Xhaka show his worth.

Image: Granit Xhaka's key numbers last season

Only Joshua Kimmich managed more passes in open play and final third balls than Xhaka last term, while his pass accuracy of 90 per cent showed his reliability on the ball.

Of course, Xhaka playing for a relegation-threatened Sunderland side will contrast very differently to the possession-heavy spells at Arsenal and Leverkusen.

But he was Arsenal captain and part of Leverkusen's leadership group. If a deal gets completed, this is a signing that will give the Black Cats a huge survival boost.

In

Simon Adingra - Brighton, £20.5m

Habib Diarra - Strasbourg, £30m

Enzo Le Fee - Roma, £20m

Noah Sadiki - Union Saint-Gilloise, £17.5m

Reinildo Mandava - Atletico Madrid, free

Chemsdine Talbi - Club Brugge, £19m

Out

Tommy Watson - Brighton, £10m

Jobe Bellingham - Borussia Dortmund, £32m

Nathan Bishop - AFC Wimbledon, undisclosed

Adil Aouchiche - Aberdeen, loan

Image: Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.