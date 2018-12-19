Cambridge United News

Colin Calderwood named new manager of Cambridge United

Last Updated: 19/12/18 7:32pm

Colin Calderwood has been named the new boss of Cambridge
Colin Calderwood has been named as Cambridge United's new manager on an 18-month contract.

Former Nottingham Forest boss Calderwood, who most recently was assistant manager at Aston Villa under Steve Bruce, replaces Joe Dunne who was sacked earlier this month.

In a statement, the Sky Bet League Two side confirmed the 53-year-old will take charge of United for the first time against Morecambe on Saturday.

Cambridge director of football Graham Daniels told the club's official website: "Colin brings a wealth of experience and a track record of success as a player, manager and coach.

"He is a very respected character who clearly shares the values of the club. He has impressed us all during the process with his maturity, energy and hunger to succeed.

"We know that there is real talent in this squad which we will strengthen further in January. We all hope that under Colin's leadership we can build some greater consistency to improve our current league position."

