Jack Grealish: Aston Villa to demand £80m for midfielder - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Wednesday's national newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Aston Villa will demand at least £80m for Jack Grealish during the transfer window and have not given up hope of keeping their captain if they avoid the drop.

Premier League managers are convinced rival clubs have held covert lockdown training sessions, after Project Restart warm-up games exposed an alarming disparity in fitness levels.

Premier League players want their clubs to follow the FA's lead by committing to having at least one black, Asian or ethnic minority (BAME) coach on their first-team staff.

Former top-flight referee Mark Clattenburg says the biggest challenge for referees in a behind-closed-doors environment will be the danger of relaxing too much.

Manchester United have become the favourites to sign Donny van de Beek this summer after Real Madrid backtracked in their move to sign the Ajax star, according to reports in Holland.

THE TIMES

The prospect of salary caps being introduced in the EFL has moved a step closer after the number of clubs needed to vote in favour of any changes to Financial Fair Play rules was reduced.

THE GUARDIAN

The Rugby Players' Association says it is working around the clock to help hundreds of players who risk falling foul of their employers if they do not agree to rip up their current contracts, amid Premiership Rugby's new salary cap rules.

THE SUN

Manchester United youngsters Teden Mengi and James Garner could feature against Tottenham after training with the first-team this week.

Bayer Leverkusen are ready to let Kai Havertz leave in the summer after he admitted he wants a new challenge.

DAILY STAR

Ben Chilwell remains Chelsea's No 1 left-back target this summer, but Frank Lampard also has three other names on his shortlist.

Manchester United may face pressure from Leicester in the battle to land Lyon hitman Moussa Dembele.