Watch Man City vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV, team news and score prediction

Manchester City host Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in a huge clash between Premier League title contenders on Sunday November 9, live on Sky Sports.

Just one point and one place separates the two sides in the Premier League table.

Pep Guardiola's Man City side enter the weekend second in the table, six points behind league leaders Arsenal.

City beat Bournemouth 3-1 last weekend and also had a 4-1 victory over Borussia Dortmund in midweek.

Liverpool are third on 18 points and ended a run of four consecutive league losses with a 2-0 win against Aston Villa last Saturday.

Arne Slot's side also beat LaLiga leaders Real Madrid 1-0 in the Champions League in midweek.

Liverpool won both meetings with Man City last season, winning 2-0 at Anfield and by the same scoreline at the Etihad.

When is Man City vs Liverpool?

Manchester City vs Liverpool in the Premier League takes place on Sunday November 9 at the Etihad Stadium. Kick-off is at 4.30pm UK and Ireland time.

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Premier League from 4pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

Highlights: Watch free Premier League highlights shortly after full-time

How to watch Man City vs Liverpool with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 4pm Tap on the Sky Sports Premier League channel

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

Man City vs Liverpool odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

For punters eyeing up the first goalscorer market this weekend with Erling Haaland in their sights, it's worth asking whether the Norwegian's price truly stacks up at 3/1 with Sky Bet. Spoiler alert: it doesn't.

The bookies dangle Haaland up at skinny odds and the rest of City's attacking talent gets priced as if they're supporting actors. That might make sense when City are bullying lesser sides but Liverpool are not that. And against Virgil van Dijk, Haaland's aura tends to dim.

The goalscoring machine has malfunctioned when faced with Van Dijk, scoring just two goals in seven appearances for club and country.

When Haaland can't dominate physically, City often find joy elsewhere and that's where the value creeps in.

Step forward Phil Foden, who is back to his best and brimming with confidence.

From October onwards in the 23/24 season, Foden was one of the hottest players on the planet, scoring 25 goals in all competitions during that period - a ratio of 0.7 goals per 90. His two goals in midweek pointed towards a return of those numbers which makes his 7/1 with Sky Bet quotes for the first goal look rather generous in a game that looks so difficult to call from an outright perspective.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-1

Man City vs Liverpool team news

Pep Guardiola said Man City were unlikely to risk Rodri after the Spanish midfielder also missed the win over Borussia Dortmund.

"I think we won't take a risk," the City boss said of the midfielder.

"Now it's the international break afterwards. You have to define the moment that he feels strong, feels fit and can sustain the actions. The actions in the game are so demanding and [so] he can sustain it properly. To make that step.

"We are still in November, the best part of the season is ahead of us and we need him.

Alexander Isak could return to the Liverpool squad having resumed full training following a groin injury that has forced the striker to miss the last four matches.

Goalkeeper Alisson remains out with a hamstring injury but Arne Slot expects the Brazilian to return in Liverpool's first game after the international break against Nottingham Forest.

Jeremie Frimpong also will not return until after the international break.