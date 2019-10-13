Papers: Man Utd agree £10m Mario Mandzukic deal

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Monday's national newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester United and Juventus have reportedly come to a verbal agreement over a £10m deal for striker Mario Mandzukic.

Barcelona have reportedly included Roberto Firmino on a shortlist of forwards to replace Luis Suarez.

THE SUN

Sven-Goran Eriksson swayed Roman Abramovich to buy Chelsea instead of Tottenham - after mistakenly thinking the billionaire was a chauffeur at their first meeting.

Arsenal are keen to snap up Scunthorpe's teenage midfielder Joey Dawson in a surprise deal.

Arsene Wenger turned down numerous offers from Real Madrid during his time at Arsenal and admitted if he had moved, it would have certainly meant more trophies.

DAILY MAIL

Wales manager Ryan Giggs has claimed Daniel James was 'acting' despite TV cameras appearing to show the winger knocked unconscious against Croatia on Sunday night.

Manchester United could make a £70m move for West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in the January transfer window, according to reports.

Arsenal have reportedly moved ahead of Manchester City and Chelsea in the race to sign Villarreal centre-back Pau Torres.

DAILY MIRROR

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy has deleted Wayne Rooney from his social media accounts as he stands by his wife Rebekah during her public falling out with Rooney's wife Coleen.

Manchester United and Liverpool target Kai Havertz is considering a move from Bayer Leverkusen - but he'll speak to Germany boss Joachim Low first.

Manchester United's wage bill is the highest ever reported by a Premier League club.