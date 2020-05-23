Nicolas Tagliafico: Arsenal chasing £20m Ajax left-back - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from the back pages of Saturday's national and regional newspapers...

THE SUN

Arsenal are chasing Ajax star Nicolas Tagliafico in a £20m deal - as Mikel Arteta searches for a new left-back.

Three Premier League clubs are interested in having cardboard cut-outs of supporters in empty stands when top-flight football returns.

Arsenal and Chelsea are both tracking 18-year-old Kaan Kurt who is playing for Borussia Monchengladbach II in the fourth tier of German football.

England's struggling football clubs hope to bring crowds back as early as October - but in small numbers.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

The proposed £300m takeover of Newcastle United is finally expected to be resolved next week.

English clubs will get an added chance of European glory next year as UEFA firms up its plans for Europa League 2 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Palios has promised that he and Tranmere Rovers will fight against the recommendation of the EFL board that would relegate the club if the League One season has to be curtailed.

DAILY MAIL

The Professional Footballers' Association has asked the Government to undertake more research into possible greater coronavirus risks for black, Asian and minority ethnic players, amid strong concerns among some about a return to football.

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says he isn't bothered about player fitness when football returns.

Pep Guardiola wants Barcelona defender Nelson Semedo to challenge Kyle Walker at Manchester City next season.

Fans could be asked to vote to select personalised goal celebration music for individual players when the Premier League resumes.

DAILY MIRROR

Manchester City's and Manchester United's dreams of European success this season have been dealt a blow following the Government's announcement regarding quarantine measures for people coming into the UK.

Willian has made his clearest indication yet that his time at Chelsea is coming to an end after conceding the club will not change their mind on their contract offer.

Tottenham's attempts to keep hold of Jan Vertonghen appear to be failing as the Belgian looks increasingly likely to leave the club this summer.

Jamaal Lascelles insists Newcastle's players have no fear about getting the Premier League back on.

DAILY STAR

Leicester head a pack of Premier League clubs ready to pounce for Liverpool's Adam Lallana.

West Ham are chasing Amiens striker Serhou Guirassy, according to the French club's president.

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero is being eyed by Inter Milan as a replacement for Lautaro Martinez, as the forward is edging closer to Barcelona.

Manchester United star Luke Shaw has backed youngster Mason Greenwood to turn into another Robin van Persie at the club.

David Luiz has opened the door on a return to Benfica when his Arsenal contract ends next summer.

THE GUARDIAN

Plans to shift the Six Nations' traditional slot by a month to March and April and play the Rugby Championship in the same window as part of a synchronised global calendar have moved a step closer, following an unprecedented joint announcement by the respective tournament organisers.

THE TIMES

Michael Cheika says that he should not have led the Wallabies to the World Cup in Japan and that he should have resigned as Australia coach six months before it.

UK Athletics is investigating video evidence that shows senior members of the governing body's elite performance team overseeing training sessions while social-distancing protocols are allegedly being broken.

Naomi Osaka has replaced Serena Williams as the world's highest-paid sportswoman.

World Rugby is to consider law changes that will reduce contact time between players to lessen the risk of coronavirus transmission.

SCOTTISH SUN

John Beaton admits the fallout from the controversial 2018 Old Firm derby at Ibrox changed his life forever.

DAILY RECORD

Hearts could be pushed to the brink of another financial collapse next week.

SPFL clubs face a whopping bill of £10k-per-week to test their players and staff for COVID-19.