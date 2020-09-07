Papers: Arsenal to give Mesut Ozil new chance after playing in friendly

THE SUN

Mesut Ozil has been thrown an unlikely Arsenal lifeline and may be in contention to play in the Premier League opener against Fulham after playing his first game in six months for the club.

West Ham will have to almost double their opening £27m bid to stand any chance of landing James Tarkowski from Burnley.

Manchester United refused to match the asking price for Kai Havertz and focused on Jadon Sancho instead.

Lionel Messi is returning to Barcelona training on Monday after his transfer request U-turn - but will not decide his long-term future until their next president is announced.

Wesley Sneijder has tipped new Manchester United signing Donny van de Beek to be a success in England.

DAILY MIRROR

Sir Alex Ferguson's fightback from a life-threatening brain haemorrhage is to be shown in a new documentary - directed by his son.

Gareth Southgate is considering seven changes to his starting line-up when England face Denmark, with Jack Grealish in contention to play on Tuesday night.

Kylian Mbappe has warned PSG chiefs the club must spend money on new recruits if they are to bounce back from their Champions League heartbreak next season.

Olivier Giroud says he's not concerned about the arrival of Timo Werner at Chelsea as he still feels he'll get enough game-time at Stamford Bridge.

DAILY MAIL

Christian Eriksen will show solidarity with England in taking a knee on Tuesday night, despite an escalating political row in Denmark.

Lyon manager Rudi Garcia has said he won't stand in Memphis Depay's way if Barcelona come calling for the Dutch forward.

Premier League clubs have been told they will be forced to fulfil fixtures in the event of Covid-19 outbreaks among their squads this season.

Barcelona are planning to make a final offer for Inter Milan forward Lautaro Martinez.

Gareth Southgate is set to ring the changes for Tuesday's clash against Denmark, with Trent Alexander-Arnold hopeful of a start.

Leicester City want St Etienne's teenage defender Wesley Fofana but are reluctant to meet the French club's £27m valuation.

Crystal Palace have asked about Fluminense forward Evanilson, 20, and are monitoring developments with Jeremie Boga, the former Chelsea winger now at Sassuolo.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

England manager Gareth Southgate is considering switching to a three-man defence for Tuesday night's Nations League game against Denmark.

Newcastle have been asked to be kept informed of Liverpool's plans for Rhian Brewster and are interested in Eddie Nketiah if Arsenal want to send him out on loan again.

Watford forward Gerard Deulofeu is ahead of schedule in his recovery from a serious knee injury and is a target for AC Milan, Napoli and Sevilla on a loan with an option to buy.

Bournemouth full-back Adam Smith is being considered by West Ham manager David Moyes as he looks to bolster his defence.

Bayer Leverkusen are surprise contenders for Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin.

Manchester City and West Ham have sent scouts to Whyteleafe FC in Croydon to watch non-league teenager Courtney Clarke.

DAILY STAR

Kyle Walker will escape being fined his England match fee despite seeing red in Saturday's 1-0 win in Iceland.

Harry Kane has been warned that he might not be the main man for England anymore.

Leeds may have to wait until after their opening Premier League clash with Liverpool to sign Reds winger Harry Wilson.

Gini Wijnaldum looks set to leave Liverpool for Barcelona in a cut-price £15m transfer.

Chelsea could scrap their plans to offload Kepa Arrizabalaga this summer as they favour keeping him on the books.

DAILY RECORD

Celtic have asked Charlton Athletic to name their price for Alfie Doughty - as they prepare to try again for Paris Saint-Germain's Mitchel Bakker.

Scotland's tie with the Czech Republic turned into a grudge match as relations between the two nations hit rock bottom and Celtic sought assurances their players are not at risk of getting coronavirus.

SCOTTISH SUN

Rangers 'could plot a move to bring John Lundstram to Ibrox' for free, as the midfielder's contract runs out next year.

Scotland have been warned the Czech Republic's 'shadow squad' will be out to grab their international chance in Olomouc on Monday night.

DAILY EXPRESS

Chelsea are pressing forward with a bid to try and sign Edouard Mendy from Rennes this week.

THE TIMES

James Ward-Prowse has admitted he has developed a "darker side" to his character and believes England can benefit from channelling a similar mentality into their performances.