Frank Lampard set to bring Antonio Rudiger in from cold - Paper Talk

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Tuesday's newspapers...

DAILY MAIL

Frank Lampard is ready to re-integrate Antonio Rudiger into his first-team plans following heart-to-heart talks with the central defender.

The Premier League may sideline the Football Association in a historic bid to persuade the Home Office to bring in a special visa system, as the row over post-Brexit quotas rages on with days to the deadline.

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has refused to resign following crunch talks on Monday as pressure grows on the under-fire chief to step down as tempers boil over in Catalonia.

Manchester City arrived in Marseille with no striker and the gloomy forecast that Sergio Aguero could miss a month with a hamstring strain.

West Ham are waiting anxiously to hear whether leading goalscorer Michail Antonio will need treatment for a recurring hamstring problem after the 30-year-old came off during Saturday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Chelsea will go ahead with training in Russia before their Champions League game with Krasnodar, despite Bayern Munich cancelling a session in the country's capital due to coronavirus fears.

Shkodran Mustafi is ready to walk away from Arsenal and leave on a free transfer at the end of the season, according to reports.

Marcus Rashford is set to be omitted from the BBC Sports Personality of the Year shortlist despite being the bookies' odds-on favourite to win the award.

DAILY MIRROR

Slaven Bilic's West Brom future is in doubt after defender Ahmed Hegazi was sold behind his back.

Edu and Mikel Arteta 'disagreed' over whether Arsenal should sign Thomas Partey or Houssem Aouar in the summer.

Premier League chiefs will discuss making a U-turn over the pay-per-view row after "disastrous" viewing figures.

THE SUN

Pep Guardiola fears Manchester City hotshot Sergio Aguero could be out for up to a month.

Premier League clubs will discuss cutting the Pay Per View charge to under a tenner on Tuesday.

Laurent Koscielny has charged to Mesut Ozil's defence, branding the Arsenal misfit a 'phenomenon' and a 'very good person'.

Three Premier League stars reportedly avoided bans after returning positive results during drug tests taken last season.

Christian Eriksen could reportedly quit Inter Milan in the January transfer window - just a year after joining.

Isco has reportedly been caught on camera blasting Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane for the timing of his substitutions.

Manchester United are close to appointing a new data scientist, according to reports.

DAILY TELEGRAPH

West Ham players are backing David Moyes to be handed a contract extension following the club's resurgence since lockdown.

Dr Richard Freeman will face renewed suggestions on Tuesday that he "topped up" a rider with testosterone, his barrister told a medical tribunal on Monday.

British Gymnastics has been accused of attempting to "circumvent" the independent review into bullying in the sport by contacting individuals who have submitted evidence.

Sarah Hunter, the England rugby captain, has added her support to Marcus Rashford's high-profile campaign to end child poverty after paying for free school meal vouchers at her former primary school.