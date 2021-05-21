Papers: Man City prepared to outbid Man Utd for Tottenham's Harry Kane

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Friday's newspapers...

DAILY EXPRESS

Manchester City are reportedly prepared to outbid Manchester United to complete a deal for Tottenham striker Harry Kane this summer.

Adama Traore is reportedly closing in on a new contract at Wolves but that may not necessarily put Liverpool off making a move.

Image: Harry Kane could be at the centre of a bidding war between the two Manchester clubs this summer

Manchester United signing Tom Heaton this summer is reportedly already 'done' with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer changing things up in goal next season.

Aston Villa youngster Carney Chukwuemeka is being considered as a transfer target for Manchester City and Manchester United.

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia could be forced back to the drawing board as Thomas Tuchel's side target two strikers in the summer transfer window.

Xherdan Shaqiri looks set to leave Liverpool this summer and is attracting attention from all over Europe, but the Reds reportedly have their own demands they want to be met first.

DAILY MAIL

Manchester City reportedly want to open contract talks with Raheem Sterling this summer with the club planning to offer the forward a new long-term deal.

Image: Raheem Sterling is due to open contract talks with Man City

Massimiliano Allegri has rejected an approach from Tottenham to become their new manager, according to reports in Spain.

Tammy Abraham is set to leave Chelsea this summer with Leicester and West Ham ready to give him a new home.

Chris Wilder is a target for West Bromwich Albion as they seek a manager to deliver an immediate return to the Premier League.

Arsenal are prepared to cash in on midfielder Joe Willock this summer to help fund a permanent deal for Martin Odegaard, according to reports.

Raul Jimenez's promising recovery from his head injury means Wolves are likely to prioritise other areas of their team during this summer's transfer window.

Gareth Southgate is facing a race against time to recruit an attack coach to work with England's strikers at the European Championship.

Harry Maguire has raised hopes he will be fit for Manchester United's Europa League final next week after he was spotted without his crutches or protective boot on Thursday night.

Premier League clubs believe they are powerless to stop players visiting amber-list countries during the close season, despite Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plea to avoid such destinations.

Colin Bell's son and 15-year-old brain-tumour survivor Jake Tindale will present Manchester City stars Fernandinho and Sergio Aguero with the Premier League trophy on Sunday.

Spartak Moscow have announced Victor Moses will be joining the club on a permanent deal from Chelsea this summer.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool could land Aaron Ramsey this summer for as little as £10m according to reports in Italy.

Image: Harry Maguire was spotted without his crutches or protective boot

Manchester United have been handed a potential injury boost after Harry Maguire was spotted without his crutches or protective boot.

Liverpool are the cleanest side in the Premier League and are on track to claim the Fair Play award for a fifth season in succession.

THE SUN

Tottenham are ready to pounce for Brendan Rodgers if Leicester fail to qualify for the Champions League on Sunday.

Paul Pogba's brother Mathias has urged the France midfielder to leave Manchester United and join the Joan Laporta revolution at Barcelona.

Image: Tottenham are ready to pounce for Brendan Rodgers if Leicester fail to qualify for the Champions League

West Ham and Fulham are leading the pack in pursuit of Blackburn's £25m-rated Adam Armstrong.

Free agent Ryan Gauld was once called the 'Scottish Messi' and now he reportedly has more than 30 clubs after him.

THE GUARDIAN

English clubs were responsible for 43 per cent of global transfer activity last summer, according to a UEFA report.

THE TIMES

Fernandinho is set to stay at Manchester City next season after agreeing to extend his contract for one more year.

Uefa says it will completely overhaul its Financial Fair Play rules and that it wants to reduce wages and transfer fees to "acceptable levels" rather than obliging clubs to break even.

The Leeds United vice-chairman Paraag Marathe has insisted that the club's American shareholders are "different" from the Glazer family at Manchester United.

DAILY RECORD

Aston Villa are reportedly targeting Celtic midfielder David Turnbull in a big-money summer raid.

Image: Aston Villa are reportedly targeting Celtic midfielder David Turnbull

Celtic stand to bank a profit of just £5.5m on Odsonne Edouard this summer, if their £20m price tag is met due to a 50 per cent sell-on clause agreed with PSG.

Aberdeen have thrown the ball firmly back into Watford's court in the row over Lewis Ferguson's proposed transfer.

SCOTTISH SUN

Watford are in talks with Hibs over a sensational £4m deal for young player of the year Josh Doig.

Hamilton have rejected an approach from Falkirk for manager Brian Rice.