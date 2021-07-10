Papers: Patrick Vieira keen on Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah and Nice's Kasper Dolberg for Crystal Palace

Back-page headlines and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

THE SUN ON SUNDAY

Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira is going back to old clubs Arsenal and Nice to sign Eddie Nketiah and Kasper Dolberg.

Tottenham, Liverpool, Barcelona and Juventus are all reportedly interested in signing Mikkel Damsgaard this summer.

Ambitious Burnley will make a shock £13m bid for Lyon's speedy star Maxwel Cornet.

Brentford are ready to bid for Liverpool's forgotten man Harry Wilson and throw him a Premier League lifeline.

Emile Smith Rowe is set to sign a new five-year deal with Arsenal despite interest from Aston Villa.

Harry Maguire has forged an unlikely friendship with Italian captain Giorgio Chiellini.

Barcelona are reportedly interested in swapping Antoine Griezmann for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

MAIL ON SUNDAY

England fans have vented their frustration on social media with the UEFA ticketing portal as many tried to secure tickets for Sunday's Euro 2020 final.

Sergio Aguero has reportedly been told by Barcelona that he will only play a supplementary role next season after joining from Manchester City this summer.

Zvonimir Boban, UEFA's football chief, has savaged Arsene Wenger after he pledged his support for a World Cup every two years instead of four.

SUNDAY EXPRESS

Paris Saint-Germain could be plotting a stunning swoop for Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, according to reports.

Arsenal are already negotiating with Wolves over the signing of Ruben Neves, according to reports.

Chelsea and Manchester United will be monitoring Italy defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo in Sunday's Euro 2020 final, according to reports.

SUNDAY MIRROR

Rafa Benitez risks upsetting the Newcastle fans who idolised him if Everton make a £50m move for Toon talisman Allan Saint-Maximin.

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is eyeing up a move for Marseille star Boubacar Kamara.

SCOTTISH SUN

Celtic have knocked back a stunning offer from Brentford worth a possible £15m for unsettled Kristoffer Ajer.

Celtic have opened talks with Stade Rennes starlet Brandon Soppy, according to reports.

SUNDAY MAIL

Serie A side Cagliari have reportedly had a lowball offer knocked back for Alfredo Morelos amid interest from Porto.

Wantaway Kristoffer Ajer will reportedly stay at Celtic this season despite pleading with the club to allow him to leave Parkhead.

Ange Postecoglou has revealed Olivier Ntcham is fully on board with his Celtic revolution.