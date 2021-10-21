Newcastle set to offer Paulo Fonseca £6m-per-year as new manager - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Friday's national newspapers...

DAILY TELEGRAPH

Newcastle are to offer Paulo Fonseca £6m a season after he impressed Amanda Staveley in an interview.

Chelsea fear Romelu Lukaku will not be able to play again before the next international break with the striker expected to miss at least two to three weeks with the ankle injury he suffered against Malmo.

The Rugby Football Union will on Friday unveil hugely ambitious plans to challenge France for the right to host the Women's World Cup in 2025.

The All Blacks' famous haka, Ka Mate, has been granted surprise protections in the UK's new free trade deal with New Zealand.

The stark impact of Covid 19, and the associated lockdowns, on the nation's fitness is laid bare in a major new report which shows one million more people became inactive.

THE SUN

Romelu Lukaku faces a month out - dealing Chelsea a serious blow in the title race.

Former Everton boss Roberto Martinez is interested in returning to the Premier League to manage Newcastle, according to reports.

Phil Neville is plotting a mass clear out at Inter Miami as the problems engulfing David Beckham's club continue.

THE TIMES

Marc Overmars has emerged as a potential director of football at Newcastle United.

Romelu Lukaku is expected to be sidelined until at least the international break next month after twisting his ankle in Chelsea's 4-0 Champions League win over Malmo.

Max Verstappen has refused to take part in this season's Netflix documentary on F1 as he believes the producers have faked storylines in the past.

England will practise with balls soaked in buckets of water to prepare for the high humidity and dew at the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates.

UK Athletics sunk further into crisis with Britain's leading athletes reacting with fury after finding out on social media that chief executive Jo Coates and performance director Sara Symington had announced their resignations.

DAILY MIRROR

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah has been snapped with his agent Ramy Abbas Issa ahead of this weekend's clash with Manchester United.

Liverpool will hold talks aimed at reducing the time their key players are away at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Versailles prosecutor's office has requested a 10-month suspended prison sentence and €75k (£63k) fine for Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema on charges of complicity in blackmail.