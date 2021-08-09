Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Winners and losers from opening weekend

The EFL is back! The Championship, League One and League Two returned with a bang on opening weekend, and the Sky Sports EFL Podcast is back every Monday to keep you up to date with all the latest news, reaction and opinion from the experts.

Jonathan Oakes was joined by pundit Andy Hinchcliffe and commentator Gary Weaver to reflect upon the first round of games of the 2021/22 season, as they delve into the best bits from all three leagues.

In the Championship, there was a barnstorming opener between two of the promotion favourites, as Bournemouth and West Brom played out an entertaining draw, while Sheffield United were shocked by Birmingham. Blues striker Lukas Jutkiewicz also joins us in our first Ten To Tackle of the season as he answers our quick-fire questions.

In League One, there were wins for relegated sides Rotherham and Wycombe, while Sheffield Wednesday drew with Charlton. The panel assess all the runners and riders in the third tier, while also looking at an impressive first outing for Morecambe in their first game at this level.

In League Two, things are looking up for Swindon, Hartlepool won on their return to the EFL, and Sutton United were narrowly beaten in their first Football League appearance.

