Hakim Ziyech: Paris Saint-Germain claim Chelsea's document gaffe scuppered loan move for winger

Hakim Ziyech's loan move to Paris Saint-Germain from Chelsea has collapsed with Ligue 1 unwilling to ratify the transfer following the late submission of documents.

PSG lodged an appeal to the Professional Football League (LFP)'s legal committee, alleging that the Stamford Bridge side had initially sent through the incorrect paperwork after the terms of an agreement had been finalised.

When it was flagged, they claim Chelsea sent the right documents twice but without a signature. When the correct version was received, the deadline had already passed.

The LFP met at 10:30am local time on Wednesday morning to study the paperwork and discuss the case. They decided against signing the loan move off.

Chelsea have yet to comment on PSG's version of events with the French giants angered by the administrative gaffes which affected their outgoings, like Ismael Gharbi's temporary switch to Nice.

Ziyech had passed his medical and was waiting in Paris on Tuesday to be unveiled.

How the 'shambles' unfolded...

Sky Sports News' chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol:

"Ziyech cannot believe his move to PSG has fallen through. The player is said to be "incandescent". He was messaging Todd Boehly on Tuesday night pleading to get the deal done.

"The player is still stranded in Paris and is absolutely desperate to join PSG, even willing to pay his own money to get the deal done.

Hakim Ziyech's turbulent Deadline Day 21.40 – PSG send back to Chelsea a mark-up of their loan agreement

– PSG send back to Chelsea a mark-up of their loan agreement 22.46 / 22.48/ 22.49/ 22.50 - PSG call Chelsea to ask them to sign first the loan agreement - zero answer.

- PSG call Chelsea to ask them to sign first the loan agreement - zero answer. 22.55 - Chelsea send PSG a wrong document (not even signed)

- Chelsea send PSG a wrong document (not even signed) 22.56 - PSG send Chelsea the loan agreement signed by the club and the player

- PSG send Chelsea the loan agreement signed by the club and the player 22.58 - Chelsea reply that they already sent a signed version that they attached to the mail. The version attached was again a wrong document (not signed).

- Chelsea reply that they already sent a signed version that they attached to the mail. The version attached was again a wrong document (not signed). 23.03 - PSG finally received from Chelsea the signed version

- PSG finally received from Chelsea the signed version 23.04 - PSG download the contract on the LFP system

"One source in Paris had told Sky Sports: "Last night was an absolute shambles. Chelsea will not darken PSG's doorstep ever again. This is not how you do business or treat a player."

"At lunchtime of Tuesday, the player arrived in Paris with all the procedure set up for a loan deal with just a final discussion on the option to buy or not and fee to be agreed.

"Ziyech was at PSG offices from early evening onwards when he and his agent started to get concerned with Chelsea, but there was no indication the deal wouldn't happen.

"The player started texting Boehly directly pleading to hurry up, and that he was happy and even contributing personally to the financials to get the deal done. Eventually, this was agreed despite the 'shambles'."

Chelsea flex financial muscles… again

Sky Sports' Nick Wright:

"Having spent north of £300m, more than five times as much as any other Premier League club, Chelsea better hope they are winners. Todd Boehly's assault on the transfer market demands scrutiny but what's certain is that their squad is considerably stronger for it.

"A British-record £106.8m deal for Enzo Fernandez, following a protracted transfer saga, capped another extraordinary window for the Blues, the Argentine being one of eight new faces.

The spending splurge takes their outlay for the season past £600m and leaves head coach Graham Potter with selection headaches all over the pitch, but there is plenty for supporters to get excited about as Chelsea prepare for the second half of the campaign.

The Premier League's record buys Enzo Fernandez - Benfica to Chelsea, January 2023 - £106.8m

Jack Grealish - Aston Villa to Manchester City, summer 2021 - £100m

Romelu Lukaku - Inter Milan to Chelsea, summer 2021 - £97.5m

Romelu Lukaku - Everton to Manchester United, summer 2017 - £90m

Paul Pogba - Juventus to Manchester United, summer 2016 - £89m

Mykhailo Mudryk - Shakhtar Donetsk to Chelsea, January 2022 - £88.5m

"Mykhailo Mudryk, an £88.5m signing from Shakhtar Donetsk, was electrifying on his debut against Liverpool, while Joao Felix's performance against Fulham - before the sending off that marred it - showed he could have a transformative impact too.

"Noni Madueke will hope to showcase his huge talent, his £29m arrival from PSV Eindhoven equipping Chelsea with an entirely new front three, while Benoit Badiashile has already slotted into the defence and big things are expected for Andrey Santos, Malo Gusto and David Datro Fofana.

"The financials are mind-boggling. The lengthy contracts too. But the overriding feeling among fans is one of excitement and understandably so."