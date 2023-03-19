FA Cup: Sheffield United face Man City semi-final as Brighton face Manchester United

Sheffield United will face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley, while Brighton play Manchester United.

Sheffield United came from behind to beat fellow Championship side Blackburn 3-2 on Sunday to take their place in the last four.

Image: Erling Haaland celebrates after opening the scoring for Man City against Burnley

They will be without on-loan Manchester City duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee for their trip to Wembley, with both ineligible to play against their parent club.

Before the draw was made, Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom said he hoped his side would avoid Man City so Doyle and McAtee could feature for the Blades.

He said: "My wish is we don't draw City, we don't complicate things with the loans, that is just what I wish, but we will wait and see. It would have to be discussed, it just complicates things, if we avoid them they are our players and if we drew them, they are their players."

Image: Deniz Undav celebrates after scoring Brighton's opening goal against Grimsby

Erling Haaland scored his sixth hat-trick of the season as Manchester City beat Burnley on Saturday to reach the semi-finals.

Manchester United came from behind to beat Fulham and book their place in the last four,

Fulham led and could have grabbed a second but the game changed in a chaotic few minutes as Willian was sent off for handling on the line. Aleksandr Mitrovic saw red for barging the referee in response, while manager Marco Silva was also sent off for his protest.

Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot, Marcel Sabitzer put them two up and Fernandes wrapped up a 3-1 win.

Brighton reached the semis for just the third time in their history with a convincing 5-0 win against League Two Grimsby Town on Sunday.

The last-four games will be played on the weekend of April 22 and 23.

FA Cup semi-final draw in full

Brighton vs Man Utd

Man City vs Sheffield United

FA Cup key dates