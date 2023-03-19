 Skip to content
Full Time After Extra Time This is a live match. Extra Time Half Time

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers. The FA Cup Quarter-Final.

Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United 0

    Blackburn Rovers 0

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross following a corner.

      corner icon

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Lewis Travis.

      attempt_blocked icon

      Attempt blocked. James McAtee (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Doyle.

      corner icon

      Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ryan Hedges.

      free_kick_won icon

      George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers).

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anel Ahmedhodzic.

      attempt_saved icon

      Attempt saved. James McAtee (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Egan with a through ball.

      offside icon

      Offside, Sheffield United. Jack Robinson tries a through ball, but George Baldock is caught offside.

      free_kick_lost icon

      Foul by Tyler Morton (Blackburn Rovers).

      free_kick_won icon

      Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

      miss icon

      Attempt missed. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Hedges.

      start icon

      First Half begins.

      line_up icon

      Lineups are announced and players are warming up.