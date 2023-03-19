17' Attempt missed. Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross following a corner.

16' Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Lewis Travis.

16' Attempt blocked. James McAtee (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Doyle.

11' Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Ryan Hedges.

9' George Baldock (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

9' Foul by Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers).

9' Attempt saved. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anel Ahmedhodzic.

8' Attempt saved. James McAtee (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Egan with a through ball.

6' Offside, Sheffield United. Jack Robinson tries a through ball, but George Baldock is caught offside.

2' Foul by Tyler Morton (Blackburn Rovers).

2' Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

1' Attempt missed. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Hedges.

First Half begins.