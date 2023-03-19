Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers. The FA Cup Quarter-Final.
Bramall Lane.
Attempt missed. Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Tommy Doyle with a cross following a corner.
Attempt blocked. James McAtee (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Doyle.
Attempt saved. Tommy Doyle (Sheffield United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Anel Ahmedhodzic.
Attempt saved. James McAtee (Sheffield United) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by John Egan with a through ball.
Offside, Sheffield United. Jack Robinson tries a through ball, but George Baldock is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Ben Brereton (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Ryan Hedges.