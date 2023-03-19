FA Cup: Sheffield United face Man City semi-final as Brighton get all-Premier League clash

Sheffield United will face Manchester City in the semi-finals of the FA Cup at Wembley.

Brighton will play the winner of Manchester United's quarter-final clash with Fulham.

Sheffield United came from behind to beat fellow Championship side Blackburn 3-2 on Sunday to take their place in the last four.

Image: Erling Haaland celebrates after opening the scoring for Man City against Burnley

But they will be without on-loan Manchester City duo Tommy Doyle and James McAtee for their trip to Wembley, with both ineligible to play against their parent club.

Before the draw was made, Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom said he hoped his side would avoid Man City so Doyle and McAtee could feature for the Blades.

He said: "My wish is we don't draw City, we don't complicate things with the loans, that is just what I wish, but we will wait and see. It would have to be discussed, it just complicates things, if we avoid them they are our players and if we drew them, they are their players."

Image: Deniz Undav celebrates after scoring Brighton's opening goal against Grimsby

Erling Haaland scored his sixth hat-trick of the season as Manchester City beat Burnley on Saturday to reach the semi-finals.

Brighton reached the semis for just the third time in their history with a convincing 5-0 win against League Two Grimsby Town on Sunday.

The last-four games will be played on the weekend of April 22 and 23.

FA Cup semi-final draw in full

Brighton vs Man Utd or Fulham

Man City vs Sheffield United

FA Cup key dates