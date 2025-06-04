Millie Bright: England defender rules herself out of selection for Euro 2025

England defender Millie Bright has made herself unavailable for selection for the Lionesses' Euro 2025 squad.

"This is one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make, but after careful thought and discussions with my team, I have decided to withdraw from selection for the England quad ahead of Euro 2025," Bright said in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Football has given me so much, and representing my country has always been my greatest honour. My pride and ego tells me to go but I think the team and the fans deserve more. Right now, I'm not able to give 100% mentally or physically."

