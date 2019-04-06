Eredivisie round-up: Ajax back on top after 4-1 win at Willem II

Dusan Tadic's Ajax returned to the top of the Eredivisie table with a 4-1 win at Willem II

Ajax reclaimed top spot in the Eredivisie with a comfortable 4-1 victory at Willem II.

With PSV Eindhoven away to Vitesse on Sunday, Ajax took the opportunity to increase the pressure on their title rivals.

Ajax took a 14th-minute lead when Frenkie De Jong's clever clipped ball was headed back by Dusan Tadic and Donny Van De Beek hammered home.

But Willem II levelled after Daley Blind conceded a 26th-minute penalty and Alexander Isak converted.

Ajax regained their lead four minutes before the break when Freek Heerkens diverted David Neres' pass into his own net.

Joel Veltman gave Ajax breathing space by sweeping home Tadic's pass after 53 minutes.

And the win was secured when Hakim Ziyech scored Ajax's 100th league goal of the season 20 minutes from time, moving them one point clear at the summit.

Third-placed AZ Alkmaar were held 1-1 by relegation-threatened De Graafschap.

Guus Til fired Alkmaar ahead after 52 minutes, but on-loan forward Daryl Van Mieghem equalised in stoppage time.

ADO Den Haag eased their relegation worries by thrashing Dick Advocaat's FC Utrecht 5-0.

Lex Immers, Aaron Meijers and Danny Bakker stunned fifth-placed Utrecht by giving Den Haag a 3-0 interval lead.

Tomas Necid added a fourth and Immers wrapped up victory in the final minute with his second of the game.

Kristoffer Peterson's 81st-minute winner gave Heracles Almelo a 1-0 victory over NAC Breda.

FC Groningen beat Excelsior 1-0 to climb up to eighth in the table.

Paul Gladon had scored the winner against De Graafschap on Tuesday, and the former Wolves forward was the hero again as he fired home 20 minutes from time.