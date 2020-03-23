Timo Werner future undecided, says RB Leipzig sporting director

Timo Werner is the second top scorer in the Bundesliga this season

Timo Werner's future has not yet been decided, says RB Leipzig's sporting director, despite strong speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool.

The German striker is reportedly a key transfer target for Jurgen Klopp, having scored 27 goals in 36 games this season.

Werner admitted he would be attracted to a move to Anfield last month, when he told Sky in Germany: "You have the best coach in the world there in Jurgen Klopp, a German. There is a lot to suggest that my style of play would fit in well there."

The 24-year-old has also been linked with Chelsea and Barcelona, but in an interview with German television channel Sport1, Leipzig sporting director Markus Krosche said his future is up in the air.

Werner said last month he thinks Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is the best manager in the world

"Anything is possible," explained Krosche. "We don't know how the transfer market will develop.

"We're looking into a very foggy crystal ball. We don't know what our resources will be like and what options the other clubs have."

While Krosche is unsure if Werner will leave Leipzig at the end of the season, he did admit the Germany international is interesting other clubs.

"It's clear that Timo has attracted other clubs with his great performances, and his goals and assists," he said.

Krosche also explained how the coronavirus pandemic, which has suspended leagues across Europe, is already impacting upon clubs' transfer plans for the end of the season.

He said: "England has the same problems as us. It's wrong to rely on things running differently there just because they have investors. Investors also have financial pressures.

"The crisis isn't just affecting one industry, but rather has worldwide implications. We can't estimate today whether current values will remain the same in six months."