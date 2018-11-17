Austria unsure if and when Ashley Barnes call-up will happen

Ashley Barnes played for Austria U20s 10 years ago, and qualifies through his grandmother

Austria are unsure if and when they will be able to call upon the services of Burnley striker Ashley Barnes.

The 29-year-old was born in England, but qualifies for Austria through his grandmother.

He played once for Austria U20s in 2008, but is yet to make a senior appearance - competitive or otherwise - for Austria or England.

N Ireland vs Austria Live on

Ahead of Austria's Nations League match against Northern Ireland on Sunday - live on Sky Sports - their manager Franco Foda said they are processing the paperwork to make Barnes available, but he is unsure when it will be complete.

He told Sky Sports News: "Ashley Barnes is a very interesting player. We've been in contact with him but we need to finalise some last things about this.

"We will see (about March, the next international period). We need to see if it will work. We will see in March how it is going and decide then."