Football News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Leagues/Cups
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Transfers
  • Video
  • Pundits
  • On Sky
  • Sky Bet

Austria to make late call on Marko Arnautovic fitness

Last Updated: 17/11/18 7:53pm

Marko Arnautovic has a persistent knee injury
Marko Arnautovic has a persistent knee injury

Austria will make a late decision on whether to play key man Marko Arnautovic in their Nations League match against Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Austria visit Windsor Park, live on Sky Sports, safe in the knowledge they cannot be relegated from their group - with hosts Norhern Ireland already consigned to bottom spot.

However, they also cannot overhaul group winners Bosnia & Herzegovina, and as such may not risk West Ham forward Arnautovic.

N Ireland vs Austria

November 18, 2018, 4:30pm

Live on

Get Sky Sports Get a Sky Sports pass

The 29-year-old has a persistent knee injury and trained away from his team-mates at Windsor Park on Saturday after playing the whole game against Bosnia on Thursday.

Arnautovic must manage his knee after games to stay fit
Arnautovic must manage his knee after games to stay fit

Last month, Arnautovic told Sky Sports News: "The knee is not the best but I am fit and I can play. I'm not training a lot at West Ham to try and keep my knee calm.

"It is going to take some time as I have some inflammation in my bone but I am always ready to play on the weekend.

"After a game I need some rest for about two or three days. By the middle of the week I am training normally with the team, training in full."

Play Super 6

Predict 6 correct scores for your chance to win £250K.

Also See:

Trending

©2018 Sky UK