Austria to make late call on Marko Arnautovic fitness

Marko Arnautovic has a persistent knee injury

Austria will make a late decision on whether to play key man Marko Arnautovic in their Nations League match against Northern Ireland on Sunday.

Austria visit Windsor Park, live on Sky Sports, safe in the knowledge they cannot be relegated from their group - with hosts Norhern Ireland already consigned to bottom spot.

However, they also cannot overhaul group winners Bosnia & Herzegovina, and as such may not risk West Ham forward Arnautovic.

The 29-year-old has a persistent knee injury and trained away from his team-mates at Windsor Park on Saturday after playing the whole game against Bosnia on Thursday.

Arnautovic must manage his knee after games to stay fit

Last month, Arnautovic told Sky Sports News: "The knee is not the best but I am fit and I can play. I'm not training a lot at West Ham to try and keep my knee calm.

"It is going to take some time as I have some inflammation in my bone but I am always ready to play on the weekend.

"After a game I need some rest for about two or three days. By the middle of the week I am training normally with the team, training in full."