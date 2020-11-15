Nations League round-up: Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice as Netherlands beat Bosnia

Georginio Wijnaldum scored twice as Netherlands got their campaign back on track with a 3-1 win over Bosnia, which relegates the visitors from Group A1.

Wijnaldum scored both his goals in the opening 14 minutes, before Memphis Depay added a third, with Smail Prevljak scoring a late consolation for Bosnia.

4:47 Highlights of the Nations League Group A1 match between the Netherlands and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Italy stay top of the group after a 2-0 win over Poland, and will seal victory in the group if they win in Bosnia on Wednesday.

An early Jorginho penalty and a second-half strike from Domenico Berardi clinched victory for the Italians, while Poland had Jacek Goralski sent off late on.

4:26 Highlights of the Nations League Group A1 match between Italy and Poland

Eriksen the hero for Denmark

2:26 Highlights of the Nations League Group A2 match between Denmark and Iceland

Two Christian Eriksen penalties earned Denmark a narrow 2-1 win over Iceland and gives them hope of overhauling the Belgians when Group A2's top two meet on Wednesday.

The Danes' hopes appeared to have been extinguished when Vidar Kjartansson equalised for the visitors in the 85th minute, but Eriksen made the most of a second spot-kick opportunity deep in injury time.

England's slim hopes of returning to the UEFA Nations League finals came to an end as they were beaten 2-0 by Belgium in Group A2.

5:19 Highlights of the Nations League Group A2 match between Belgium and England

First-half strikes from Youri Tielemans and Dries Mertens proved enough to sink Gareth Southgate's side, who were without Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Harry Maguire.

Tielemans grabbed the opener after 10 minutes and, after Harry Kane - making his 50th England appearance - saw a chance cleared off the line, the world's top-ranked team doubled their lead through a brilliant Mertens free-kick.

Scotland made to wait

4:48 Highlights of the Nations League Group B2 match between Slovakia and Scotland

Scotland missed a chance to clinch top spot in Group B2 as they were brought back down to earth with a bump in Slovakia.

Just days after their famous penalty shoot-out win in Serbia to qualify for the Euro 2020 finals, the Scots were sunk by a deflected long-range effort from Jan Gregus in the first half.

Oli McBurnie and Leigh Griffiths were both denied after the break, but the Scots can still win the group if they beat Israel on Wednesday.

Israel were beaten 1-0 by Czech Republic on Sunday evening.

Wales and Finland set for winner-takes-all showdown

4:46 Highlights of the Nations League Group B4 match between Wales and the Republic of Ireland

Wales stayed top of Group B4 with a hard-fought 1-0 win over the Republic of Ireland at the Cardiff City Stadium.

David Brooks headed the only goal of the game after 66 minutes, maintaining a one-point lead over Finland, who they face in their final group fixture in Cardiff on Wednesday.

The Republic, who were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time after Jeff Hendrick was red-carded, face a relegation decider against Bulgaria in Dublin.

Finland kept pace with Wales after a 2-1 victory in Bulgaria.

Trouble ahead of Northern Ireland

4:06 Highlights of the Nations League Group B1 match between Austria and Northern Ireland

There was more frustration for Northern Ireland as two late goals consigned them to a 2-1 defeat in Austria and likely relegation.

Josh Magennis gave the visitors the lead as they rebounded well from the disappointment of missing out on Euro 2020 qualification three days ago.

But late goals from Louis Schaub and Adrian Grbic turned the tie around, with Northern Ireland's fate set to be sealed if, as expected, Romania are awarded three points from their postponed game against Norway.