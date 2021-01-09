FA Cup third round: Bristol City beat Portsmouth, Barnsley see off Tranmere

Championship sides Bristol City and Barnsley avoided upsets to reach the fourth round of the FA Cup on Sunday.

A brilliant 83rd-minute strike from Chris Martin saw Bristol City through to the fourth round with a 2-1 victory over impressive Portsmouth at Ashton Gate.

Famara Diedhiou fired the Sky Bet Championship side in front after 19 minutes with a sweet left-footed strike from just outside the box after exchanging passes with Hakeeb Adelakun.

But League One Pompey hit back on the stroke of half-time when Andrew Cannon pulled the ball back from the left and right-back Callum Johnson slotted a low drive past Dan Bentley from 15 yards.

Image: Callum Johnson had levelled up for Portsmouth with his first goal since joining from Accrington Stanley

Portsmouth were looking the more likely winners when Martin found the roof of the net with a superb right-footed shot on the turn from 20 yards to settle the outcome.

Even then, the underdogs were denied a last-gasp equaliser when Bentley saved superbly from substitute Jordy Hiwula.

Michal Helik and Cauley Woodrow grabbed the second-half goals that earned Barnsley a 2-0 FA Cup third-round win over Tranmere at Oakwell.

Image: Michal Helik nodded Barnsley in front against Tranmere

Helik headed Barnsley ahead on 59 minutes and Woodrow wrapped up victory from the penalty spot in injury time.

Tykes manager Valerien Ismael will have been equally pleased by Polish centre-back Helik's contribution at the other end of the pitch, as his team kept their first clean sheet in 12 outings.

Crawley shock Leeds to reach round four

League Two Crawley produced a stunning FA Cup shock against lacklustre Leeds with an emphatic 3-0 triumph.

Second-half from strikes Nick Tsaroulla, Ashley Nadesan and Jordan Tunnicliffe secured a remarkable third-round upset at Broadfield Stadium.

Image: Ashley Nadesan was on target for Crawley in their FA Cup giant killing

Victory for John Yems' rampant hosts was their first over a top-flight team in this competition and arguably the most famous result in their history.

Leeds created little on a bitterly cold afternoon in West Sussex as they endured another cup shock at the hands of lower-league opposition.

Chelsea, Man City cruise through

Timo Werner ended his 12-match goal drought as Chelsea cruised past Morecambe 4-0 at Stamford Bridge and into the FA Cup fourth round.

Mason Mount toasted his 22nd birthday with a fine 25-yard strike, with Callum Hudson-Odoi and Kai Havertz also on target.

Image: Timo Werner netted Chelsea's second from close-range

Misfiring Germany forward Werner was pitched in despite the League Two opposition, with boss Frank Lampard desperate to kick-start his £53m signing's goal return.

Werner bungled an early chance to raise fears that Lampard's plan could backfire, but the 24-year-old later tapped home the easiest of finishes, much to Chelsea's collective relief.

Summer RB Leipzig capture Werner wound up toiling 827 minutes without a Chelsea goal, charting back to the Blues' 4-1 thrashing of Sheffield United on November 7.

Lampard will desperately hope the goal infuses the pacey forward with confidence, with the Blues expected to rise quickly from ninth place in the Premier League table.

Bernardo Silva struck twice early on as Manchester City eased into the fourth round with a comfortable 3-0 win over Championship side Birmingham.

Image: Phil Foden netted a fine goal as Manchester City strolled past Birmingham

Phil Foden also netted in the first half as 2019 winners City began their latest cup quest with a routine victory at the Etihad Stadium.

Birmingham, 18th in the Championship and without a win in their previous six games, rarely troubled the hosts aside from a Jeremie Bela-led late flurry when the result was already beyond doubt.

City could have won by more, such was their dominance, and Riyad Mahrez had a second-half effort ruled out for offside.

FA Cup 2020/21 - key dates and draw

The FA Cup schedule has been confirmed, with the final scheduled at Wembley on Saturday, May 15.

There will be no replays this season to help ease fixture congestion.

The draw for both the fourth and fifth rounds will take place on Monday, January 11, ahead of the third-round tie between Stockport and West Ham.