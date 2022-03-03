FA Cup quarter-final draw: Middlesbrough draw Chelsea; Southampton to host Manchester City

FA Cup quarter-final draw: Middlesbrough vs Chelsea, Southampton vs Manchester City, Crystal Palace vs Everton, Nottingham Forest/Huddersfield Town vs Liverpool.
Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City have avoided each other in the FA Cup quarter-final draw.
Chelsea will travel to Middlesbrough, who have already knocked out Tottenham and Manchester United in successive rounds.
Southampton will host Manchester City and Liverpool will play the winner of Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town, who play each other in the fifth-round on Monday - the former having already knocked out the two most recent FA Cup winners in Leicester City and Arsenal.
Crystal Palace will play Everton in the other tie after Frank Lampard's side beat non-League Boreham Wood 2-0 thanks to two goals from Salomon Rondon.
The ties will be played between Friday, March 18 and Monday, March 21.
