Erik ten Hag says Manchester United showed they can bounce back from disappointments with FA Cup semi-final victory vs Brighton

Erik ten Hag says Manchester United have shown they can bounce back from defeats, but now they must show the same strength during matches.

United put their sobering Europa League defeat to Sevilla on Thursday behind them by reaching the FA Cup final with a penalty shoot-out victory over Brighton which also keeps their double hopes alive.

Ten Hag's side were heavily criticised for their performance just three days ago yet showed resilience in the pressure moments at Wembley to grind out a crucial victory.

"It was the worst game of the season in Sevilla," said Ten Hag. "You can't change it anymore but take the lessons for the future.

"What we've proved is we can deal with setbacks and bounce back between games, but now what we have to improve is bouncing back in a game, in difficult situations, in away stadiums, we have to show personality, carry on and stick to the plan.

Image: Manchester United reached the FA Cup final after beating Brighton on penalties at Wembley

"Even if we played a bad game, there was opportunities on Thursday night to bounce back in that game and get back into it. If you can fight three days after a defeat, you can also do that in a game. It's just controlling your emotions, sticking together and turning around the game.

"We are physically and mentally strong. We showed the character and personality to do that. I can tell you it's not so easy but we did it. We were determined to win this game."

Ten Hag also praised David de Gea for his performance after the goalkeeper was at fault on Thursday, as well as Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho for scoring their penalties, having missed in the Euro 2020 final.

"David played a great game in and out of possession, made some great saves which he is doing so often this season," the Dutchman said.

"We have the most clean sheets in the Premier League and another one today. We were so determined and fought for it. We were organised, they had chances but we had chances as well in transition and direct play.

"Marcus and Jadon are comfortable on penalties. They dealt with it. It's a long time ago [the Euro 2020 final] but they are so calm and composed in training, I know this is a different occasion, but it's great they have this experience.

"It will help them for the future. I don't think there is a hesitation there, there was never a hesitation before because they're really good penalty-takers."

De Zerbi: We deserved to win | Clear minds needed on Wednesday

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi felt his side deserved to win the game and set up a final with Manchester City in June.

"We deserved to win because we played better and we had more chances to score," he said.

"We suffered in the middle of the second half but for the other part of the game we commanded the play, we played in the other half of the pitch."

Asked what he said to Solly March, who missed in the shoot-out, De Zerbi said: "Not too many words. I told him I was a player and made a lot of mistakes in penalties and it isn't a problem.

Image: Roberto De Zerbi consoled March after he missed the crucial penalty for Brighton in their FA Cup semi-final defeat to Manchester United

"He was one of the best players in terms of quality of performance on the pitch. I'm proud of him, especially today."

De Zerbi knows Brighton must bounce back quickly if they are to finish in the top six of the Premier League.

"The players are focused on our target," he said. "We are playing well, we deserve to achieve our target in the Europa League, but football can be cruel, can be not right, not fair, we have to be ready to fight, starting on Wednesday against Nottingham Forest.

"It will be a very tough game and I want the same team I watched today. I already spoke with my players, we have to close this day, this page, but we have to be proud of the performance, for the people who demand and for the players for the quality of play.

"I have a lot of confidence in my players. When we finish this season we have to speak with the club and know the plan to understand if we can improve the squad or not. We arrived without a lot of important players. I'm always positive, I love my players but we have to be stronger to fight and compete another year at this level of performance and results.

"You can grow better when you lose an important game because if you win, win, win it's difficult to improve. Today we are very sad and disappointed, but we have to be focused on the Nottingham game and the last nine games.

"I'm lucky to have a lot of great players. I'm sad for them because they deserve another fantastic day, to play a final with Man City. They deserved to win and deserve more in football because they are fantastic players.

"It will be a bad night not only tonight because it was a dream for us. I spoke with the players now in the dressing room, I told them we have to have a clear mind to close this day and think only for the rest of the season. If we play on Wednesday with our heads at Wembley, we can't win."

April 27: Tottenham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8:15pm

April 30: Aston Villa (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 4: Brighton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 7: West Ham (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7pm

May 13: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 20: Bournemouth (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 25: Chelsea (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Fulham (H) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm

June 3: Man City (N) - FA Cup final, kick-off TBC

April 26: Nottingham Forest (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

April 29: Wolves (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 4: Man Utd (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 8: Everton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 5.30pm

May 13: Arsenal (A) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 18: Newcastle (A) - Premier League, kick-off 7.30pm

May 21: Southampton (H) - Premier League, kick-off 2pm

May 24: Man City (H) - Premier League, kick-off 8pm, live on Sky Sports

May 28: Aston Villa (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm