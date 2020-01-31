David Prutton's Sky Bet EFL predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet EFL this weekend? Find out here...

Hull vs Brentford, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Hull are drifting right back down the table now. Three defeats on the spin and the play-offs look a long way off.

Brentford haven't taken advantage of the teams above them slipping up lately, drawing at Huddersfield then losing at home to Nottingham Forest. Draw here for me.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (5/1 with Sky Bet)

Hull City vs Brentford Live on

Charlton vs Barnsley, Saturday 3pm

This is a huge, huge game. Charlton head into the weekend just above the relegation zone and five without a win.

Barnsley have slipped to back-to-back defeats in the league and were disappointing at Portsmouth in the FA Cup last Saturday. They would have been targeting this game, but I reckon Charlton will edge it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (9/1 with Sky Bet)

Fulham vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

Fulham have missed striker Aleksandar Mitrovic

Fulham have missed Aleksandar Mitrovic. It's two wins from three in the Championship but they have certainly lacked a cutting edge up front, which really showed in their draw with Charlton last week.

Huddersfield got a massive win at Hull in midweek to move away from the relegation zone and ease a little bit of that pressure. But I think Fulham will have too much quality for them at Craven Cottage.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (15/2 with Sky Bet)

Leeds vs Wigan, Saturday 3pm

What a result that was for Leeds against Millwall! They have struggled for results lately and at 2-0 down you feared the worst, but they bounced back brilliantly and are now top of the table again!

Wigan claimed a huge win themselves against Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night but need to keep it going if they want to get out of trouble. They claimed a famous win at Elland Road last season, but I can't see lightning striking twice.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (8/1 with Sky Bet)

West Brom vs Luton, Saturday 3pm

Slaven Bilic's side are on a poor run of form

What is going wrong for West Brom? They have missed Grady Diangana badly but a few of their other players have gone right off the boil lately, too.

Luton got a massive win in midweek against Derby and will be hopeful that they can kick on from there. They know the Baggies are out of form but this is still a big ask. It's a prime opportunity for Slaven Bilic's side to bounce back.

Prutton predicts: 2-0 (13/2 with Sky Bet)

Portsmouth vs Sunderland, Saturday 3pm

I was starting to get a bit worried that Portsmouth hadn't played Sunderland for a few months! They became very familiar with each other in 2019 and will renew hostilities at Fratton Park on Saturday.

Both are right back in promotion contention after difficult starts to the season, and will fancy their chances of kicking on towards the top two. Whoever wins here could lay down a big marker, and I think Pompey will nick it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (11/2 with Sky Bet)

Swindon vs Exeter, Saturday 3pm

Both these sides come into this table-topping clash off the back of a disappointing defeat in midweek, allowing the chasing pack to creep a little closer towards them.

Exeter had an exemplary defensive record until losing at Port Vale on Tuesday night, and they will give it a good go at the County Ground. It will be a tight game that could go either way, but I'll back Swindon to just about edge it.

Prutton predicts: 1-0 (6/1 with Sky Bet)

Prutton's other Championship predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Birmingham vs Nottingham Forest: 0-1 (15/2)

Middlesbrough vs Blackburn: 1-2 (11/1)

Preston vs Swansea: 1-0 (7/1)

QPR vs Bristol City: 2-2 (11/1)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Millwall: 1-2 (12/1)