David Prutton's Sky Bet Championship predictions

Who is David Prutton tipping for victory in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend? Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show and find out here...

Listen to the Prutton's Predictions show!

David Prutton joins Sky Sports' Simeon Gholam to discuss all his Championship predictions ahead of Gameweek 18. You can listen below, as he reveals who he is backing this weekend.

Cardiff vs Swansea, Saturday 12.30pm - Live on Sky Sports Football

Massive game this! Swansea are right up there, and Cardiff are charging up the table with four wins on the spin coming into it.

The Bluebirds are banging in the goals, and Swansea have the best defence in the Championship. It's a tough one to call, the first goal could be crucial, but I have to just give it to the home side.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Birmingham vs Watford, Saturday 3pm

What a cracking week it's been for Birmingham City! They've had two terrific wins against Bristol City and Reading, which you can tell by my past predictions I certainly didn't see coming!

Watford got a decent win against Rotherham in midweek. They are keeping touch with the top two, although maybe not dismantling teams quite as we would have expected. I fancy a draw here.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Bournemouth vs Huddersfield, Saturday 3pm

Bournemouth have dazzled at times this season, but in other games haven't quite got the results you would have imagined they are capable of. They have only one win in four, but a draw at Swansea is a decent result for any side - which is what they got on Tuesday.

Huddersfield are in decent shape. Three wins in four and scoring plenty of goals. This is an awfully long trip for them down to the south coast and they will give it a good go, but I just think Bournemouth will have too much for them.

Prutton predicts: 2-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Derby vs Stoke, Saturday 3pm

Derby are in a strange position. They are still unbeaten since Wayne Rooney took over properly as interim manager, and it looks a little like things are moving incrementally in the right direction.

Stoke won't believe how they lost to Cardiff in midweek. But they have twice as many points than at the same stage last season, which shows how far they have come under Michael O'Neill. I'll back a draw here.

Prutton predicts: 1-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Luton vs Preston, Saturday 3pm

Just one win in seven for Luton, now. That may concern Nathan Jones a little, but the position they are in, so far off the relegation zone, shows it's been a fantastic season so far.

Preston put Middlesbrough to the sword in midweek, which will do so much for their confidence in home games. That may ease the pressure on them a little to perform on the road, but I think the Hatters will be good for a point.

Prutton predicts: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Sheffield Wednesday vs Barnsley, Saturday 3pm

It is hard to see where the goals are going to come from for Sheffield Wednesday. Tony Pulis might try to address that in January, but there are a lot of games between now and then and he needs to find a solution.

Barnsley have won six in 10 under Valerien Ismael. Their recent record against Wednesday is not good, but the balance may tipped a little in their favour for this one. Away win!

Prutton predicts: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Prutton's other predictions (All Saturday 3pm kick-off)

Blackburn vs Norwich: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Middlesbrough vs Millwall: 1-0 (Sky Bet odds)

Nottingham Forest vs Brentford: 1-2 (Sky Bet odds)

QPR vs Reading: 0-2 (Sky Bet odds)

Rotherham vs Bristol City: 0-1 (Sky Bet odds)

Wycombe vs Coventry: 2-2 (Sky Bet odds)